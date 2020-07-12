/
/
/
keeling
Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:49 AM
172 Apartments for rent in Keeling, Tucson, AZ
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
9 Units Available
Las Brisas
2525 N Los Altos Ave, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$600
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
809 sqft
Deluxe apartment homes feature walk-in closets, fireplace, air conditioning, and patio/balcony. Luxury grounds feature 24-hour maintenance, hot tub, pools, gym, and business center. Close to downtown Tucson shopping, entertainment, and the University of Arizona.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
537 E Jacinto St
537 East Jacinto Street, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$715
785 sqft
Newly Refurbished 2 Bedroom Apartment in Convenient Central Location - AVAILABLE NOW! Total refurbished 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment in convenient central location.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 11:18am
1 Unit Available
2425 N Los Altos Avenue
2425 North Los Altos Avenue, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$995
998 sqft
Terrific 2br close to UA and Pima Community College. Large fenced yard and detached garage. Ceramic tile throughout. Large utility room with washer/dryer hookups. Gas heat and hot water, very economical! Open and bright floorplan.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 11:18am
1 Unit Available
225 E JACINTO Street
225 East Jacinto Street, Tucson, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$500
1700 sqft
STUDENT HOUSING AT THE JACINTO HOUSES. LOCATED AT 225 E JACINTO ST, THESE THREE 2-STORY, 5 BEDROOM/2 BATH INDIVIDUAL HOUSES ARE IDEAL FOR STUDENT LIVING. LARGE PRIVATE FENCED YARDS WITH COVERED PATIOS. INDIVIDUAL LEASES START AT $490.00 PER MONTH.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 11:18am
1 Unit Available
423 E Delano Street
423 East Delano Street, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$795
900 sqft
Great location, efficient living in this 6 duplex community.
Results within 1 mile of Keeling
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:33am
6 Units Available
Alegria Apartments
520 W Prince Rd, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$600
463 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
652 sqft
Located just off I-10, this complex offers one- and two-bedroom units, walk-in closets, swimming pool, spa and outdoor grills. The Tucson Mall, University of Arizona, and Tucson Convention Center are just minutes away.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:16am
5 Units Available
Canyon Grove
438 East Prince Road, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$520
440 sqft
1 Bedroom
$615
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
720 sqft
Welcome home to Canyon Grove Apartments, an intimate apartment community perfectly situated in the heart of Tucson, Arizona. Our community offers an irresistible combination of residential comfort, convenience, and quality.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
2381 N. 4th Avenue, Building B
2383 North 4th Avenue, Tucson, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
1737 sqft
This luxury student community is located one mile north of the U of A campus. These well-appointed 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom houses are an ideal location for students at a reasonable price.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
2381 N. 4th Avenue, Building C
2385 North 4th Avenue, Tucson, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
1737 sqft
This luxury student community is located one mile north of the U of A campus. These well-appointed 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom houses are an ideal location for students at a reasonable price.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
2381 N 4th Avenue
2381 North 4th Avenue, Tucson, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
1737 sqft
This luxury student community is located one mile north of the U of A campus. These well-appointed 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom houses are an ideal location for students at a reasonable price.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
4 Units Available
1300 E. Ft. Lowell Rd
1300 East Fort Lowell Road, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$705
418 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$540
868 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1300 E. Ft. Lowell Rd in Tucson. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 11:18am
1 Unit Available
808 E Hedrick Drive
808 East Hedrick Drive, Tucson, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1503 sqft
Location, Location, Location! Beautiful privately gated house plus detached guest house. Main house has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with open floor plan. Kitchen includes Granite Counter Tops, Alder Style Wood Cabinets, and Modern Appliances.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
1 East Navajo Road
1 East Navajo Road, Tucson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$695
650 sqft
Cozy 1 bedroom, two story apartment located in central Tucson. Spacious living areas with tile on the first floor and carpet on second floor. Gated front yard. Coin operated laundry rooms. Water, sewer & trash included in the rent.
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 11:18am
1 Unit Available
1524 N Tyndall Avenue
1524 North Tyndall Avenue, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1016 sqft
University Homes Addition 3 Bed 2 Bath with A/C, 6 Off-Street Parking Spaces, and Fenced Yard - 1/2 Mile to the University of Arizona. Quick Drive or Bike to Downtown Tucson & 4th Ave. Open Great Room with Vaulted Ceilings and updated lighting.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 07:30am
1 Unit Available
2366 N 6th Avenue
2366 North 6th Avenue, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$445
156 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Call us today at 349-0933 to tour this home as it is not going to last at this price! Complete with refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, washer and dryer, basic cable and wifi.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
610 E Elm St
610 East Elm Street, Tucson, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1446 sqft
You won't want to miss this amazing 2 Story home with attached furnished studio! Located minutes from the UofA, this gem is secluded and secure with private, gated parking area! Spacious downstairs living area could be 4th bedroom with bathroom.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 11:48am
1 Unit Available
3055 North Tyndall Avenue - 10
3055 North Tyndall Avenue, Tucson, AZ
Studio
$575
418 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Remodeled studio apartments with new fridge, stove AC, cabinets. Shower has been recently tiled. Pool, Laundry room onsite. Tenants pay electric.
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 11:18am
1 Unit Available
1535 E Seneca Street
1535 East Seneca Street, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1709 sqft
Excellent opportunity to rent a fully remodeled home in an ideal central neighborhood. This home has newer kitchen cabinetry, counters, sink, fixtures, and lighting.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 11:18am
1 Unit Available
1402 E HAMPTON Street
1402 East Hampton Street, Tucson, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$800
620 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
CUTE GUEST HOUSE FOR STUDENTS. CLOSE TO U OF A. TWO GOOD SIZE BEDROOMS AND YARD FOR PETS. KITCHEN AND MUCH MORE. CARPORT AND PRIVATE ENTRANCE. HAS WASHER/DRYER IN STORAGE ROOM. MAIN HOUSE RENTS SEPARATELY.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 11:18am
1 Unit Available
1425 E Linden Street
1425 East Linden Street, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1416 sqft
Incredible 3 bedroom 2 bath home walking distance to the U of A and Medical Center. Home is also close to 4th avenue, downtown, restaurants and shopping. Open floorplan, washer/dryer included, large backyard and of course AC.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 11:48am
1 Unit Available
1009 E Halcyon Rd
1009 East Halcyon Road, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1080 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1009 E Halcyon Rd in Tucson. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 11:18am
1 Unit Available
1019 E Drachman Street
1019 East Drachman Street, Tucson, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1148 sqft
Please do not disturb current residents!!This home is available for Pre-lease. This home is a short walk to the UofA, 2 blocks from the Eller Business School, and across the street from the Honors College Village.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 11:18am
1 Unit Available
2826 N Silkie Place
2826 North Silkie Place, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
1975 sqft
BEAUTIFUL MOUNTAIN VIEWS from a crisp, clean and well maintained three bedroom, two and one half bath home.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 11:18am
1 Unit Available
972 E Edison Street
972 East Edison Street, Tucson, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1589 sqft
Close to U of A and UMC, nice spacious home in the heart of central Tucson. Great open floor plan and a huge low care yard. Brand new tile and upgrades throughout the home. All appliances included. .