909 E Playa del Norte Drive
909 E Playa del Norte Drive

909 E Playa del Norte Dr · (602) 999-1543
Location

909 E Playa del Norte Dr, Tempe, AZ 85281

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6043 · Avail. now

$2,336

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1259 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
internet cafe
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
UP TO SIX WEEKS FREE RENT!* Brand new waterfront community at Tempe Town Lake. Light and bright 2 bedroom loft features partial lake and pool views, hardwood-style flooring, high ceilings, gourmet kitchen with quartz counters, tile backsplash, wine fridge, stainless steel appliances, large kitchen island, full-size washer dryer and private patio. Resident amenities include lakeside pool with jacuzzi, 24 hour fitness center, internet cafe, coffee bar, outdoor gaming lounge, dining room with wine bar, bicycle repair room, outdoor fire pit, gas BBQ grills, parcel lockers, controlled access building, package concierge & refrigerated lockers. Located minutes from ASU campus, Mill Avenue and Sky Harbor Airport. *Restrictions Apply. Price, specials, availability subject to change without notic

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 E Playa del Norte Drive have any available units?
909 E Playa del Norte Drive has a unit available for $2,336 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 909 E Playa del Norte Drive have?
Some of 909 E Playa del Norte Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 E Playa del Norte Drive currently offering any rent specials?
909 E Playa del Norte Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 E Playa del Norte Drive pet-friendly?
No, 909 E Playa del Norte Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 909 E Playa del Norte Drive offer parking?
No, 909 E Playa del Norte Drive does not offer parking.
Does 909 E Playa del Norte Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 909 E Playa del Norte Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 E Playa del Norte Drive have a pool?
Yes, 909 E Playa del Norte Drive has a pool.
Does 909 E Playa del Norte Drive have accessible units?
No, 909 E Playa del Norte Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 909 E Playa del Norte Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 909 E Playa del Norte Drive has units with dishwashers.
