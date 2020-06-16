909 E Playa del Norte Drive

Amenities
UP TO SIX WEEKS FREE RENT!* Brand new waterfront community at Tempe Town Lake. Light and bright 2 bedroom loft features partial lake and pool views, hardwood-style flooring, high ceilings, gourmet kitchen with quartz counters, tile backsplash, wine fridge, stainless steel appliances, large kitchen island, full-size washer dryer and private patio. Resident amenities include lakeside pool with jacuzzi, 24 hour fitness center, internet cafe, coffee bar, outdoor gaming lounge, dining room with wine bar, bicycle repair room, outdoor fire pit, gas BBQ grills, parcel lockers, controlled access building, package concierge & refrigerated lockers. Located minutes from ASU campus, Mill Avenue and Sky Harbor Airport. *Restrictions Apply. Price, specials, availability subject to change without notic