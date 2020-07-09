4403 South Ventura Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool hot tub pet friendly

Located in Tempe Gardens off Baseline &amp; Rural, this 4 bed 2 bath single-level home is fully upgraded, conveniently placed on a cul-de-sac &amp; ready for immediate move in! Upgrades include tile floors throughout with carpet in the bedrooms, fresh paint throughout, granite counters with kitchen island, stainless appliances, new windows, ceiling fans, cabinets, lighting &amp; much more! Flowing open floor plan with separate master suite. Stunning backyard has extended patio with sparkling pool, Spa tub &amp; green grass! Rent is $2000.00 + 4% TPT. Pet friendly with owners approval and $300.00 deposit. Contact Matthew at 312.439.5306 to set up a private showing of this beautiful home after 10/2/18.. Owner will provide pool and spa service!