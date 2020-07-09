All apartments in Tempe
Last updated March 19 2019

4403 South Ventura Drive

4403 South Ventura Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4403 South Ventura Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
pet friendly
Located in Tempe Gardens off Baseline &amp;amp; Rural, this 4 bed 2 bath single-level home is fully upgraded, conveniently placed on a cul-de-sac &amp;amp; ready for immediate move in! Upgrades include tile floors throughout with carpet in the bedrooms, fresh paint throughout, granite counters with kitchen island, stainless appliances, new windows, ceiling fans, cabinets, lighting &amp;amp; much more! Flowing open floor plan with separate master suite. Stunning backyard has extended patio with sparkling pool, Spa tub &amp;amp; green grass! Rent is $2000.00 + 4% TPT. Pet friendly with owners approval and $300.00 deposit. Contact Matthew at 312.439.5306 to set up a private showing of this beautiful home after 10/2/18.. Owner will provide pool and spa service!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

