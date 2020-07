Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park fire pit 24hr gym game room parking pool putting green bike storage hot tub accessible elevator garage bbq/grill car charging cc payments conference room dog grooming area e-payments internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby media room new construction online portal package receiving pool table shuffle board trash valet yoga

Welcome to Nexa. Sleek and elegant details masterfully shaped into your luxurious home. Nexa offers residents unparalleled resort living in the heart of Tempe. Laze at the sandy beach. Catch a game in the chill lounge. Play pool with friends. Unwind at the outdoor fire pit or just relax in one of the many over-sized hot tubs. Swing by Press Coffee for a caffeine jolt before heading off to work or school, or to one of the many nearby restaurants or shops on Mill Avenue. Conveniently located off the Apache and Dorsey light rail stop, with easy access to the Loop 202, Sky Harbor Airport, and just a short jaunt from Scottsdale or downtown Phoenix, Nexa is your centralized hub for urban living. At Nexa, we offer studio, one, two, and three-bedroom residences. Come experience the best in refined living. Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Self-Guided Tours 2. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today.