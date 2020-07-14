All apartments in Tempe
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 AM

Tempe Vista

2045 E Broadway Rd · (480) 531-7236
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2045 E Broadway Rd, Tempe, AZ 85282

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2043 · Avail. Sep 12

$945

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Unit 2042 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,055

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Unit 1067 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2050 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 2097 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,060

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 1037 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tempe Vista.

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
carport
coffee bar
courtyard
internet cafe
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
You will love living in our remodeled apartment homes. Swimming in our resort style swimming pools, or working your computer from our Cyber Cafe. Experience the best in Tempe living.

We are currently closed to the public. Please contact us for virtual or self-tour options.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee, $8 Utility Transfer Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: 1 Pet: $250, 2 Pets: $400
limit: 2
rent: 1 Pet: $35/month, 2 Pets: $65/month
restrictions: American Staffordshire Terriers, Staffordshire Bull Terriers, Rottweilers, Cane Corso, Presa Canarios, Bull Mastiffs, Wolf Hybrids. Proof of spay or neuter and up to date vaccines are required for pet approval.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Surface lot. Assigned Surface Lot: 1 Space Included, Assigned Covered Parking: $10-$25/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Tempe Vista have any available units?
Tempe Vista has 10 units available starting at $945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does Tempe Vista have?
Some of Tempe Vista's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tempe Vista currently offering any rent specials?
Tempe Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tempe Vista pet-friendly?
Yes, Tempe Vista is pet friendly.
Does Tempe Vista offer parking?
Yes, Tempe Vista offers parking.
Does Tempe Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, Tempe Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Tempe Vista have a pool?
Yes, Tempe Vista has a pool.
Does Tempe Vista have accessible units?
Yes, Tempe Vista has accessible units.
Does Tempe Vista have units with dishwashers?
No, Tempe Vista does not have units with dishwashers.
