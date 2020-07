Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dog park gym parking pool e-payments dogs allowed guest parking internet access package receiving pet friendly cats allowed accessible 24hr maintenance carport clubhouse playground tennis court

Aria on Mill is the perfect apartment home for those looking for a central location, energetic community, and proximity to local entertainment and recreation for rent in the heart of Tempe. Aria on Mill offers thoughtfully designed large one, and two-bedroom rentable apartment homes close to ASU and Downtown Tempe. Aria on Mill is a short bike ride away from Tempe's most popular restaurants, bars, and nightlife. Discover life on Mill Avenue and the spacious apartment homes, green landscapes, and resort style living that Aria on Mill offers. We invite you to call our friendly staff or stop by to find out why our residents love calling Aria on Mill home!