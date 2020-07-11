105 Apartments for rent in Tempe, AZ with move-in specials

Apartment List
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Tempe apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s... Read Guide >
39 Units Available
The Cameron
2062 E. Cameron Way, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,430
556 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1226 sqft
Tour Your Way! Virtual, Self-Guided and In-Person By Appointment Only Tours Available. Call us today for more information!
21 Units Available
Finisterra Apartments
1250 West Grove Parkway, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,121
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,403
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,596
1180 sqft
Ample shopping and dining options are within walking distance of these pet-friendly apartments, which feature fireplaces and private balconies. Recreational amenities include a game room, swimming pool and hot tub.
15 Units Available
Onnix Apartments
1500 E Broadway Rd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$843
443 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,029
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,183
907 sqft
Contemporary apartments located just minutes away from the Freeway, Arizona University and Tempe Marketplace. Community has a sundeck, BBQ grills and a campus shuttle. Units feature gourmet kitchens and oversized closets.
20 Units Available
Hughes Acres
1221 Broadway
1221 E Broadway Rd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,139
738 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,181
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1006 sqft
Resort-like setting with open concept floor plans, designer finishes and ample social space. Premier amenities include an entertainment lounge, pool and spa, state-of-the-art fitness facility and bike repair shop.
16 Units Available
Tempe Gardens
Solara at Mill Avenue
3730 S Mill Ave, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$752
375 sqft
1 Bedroom
$935
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
869 sqft
Convenient location in Tempe, close to shops, restaurants and entertainment. Residents enjoy units with hardwood floors, dishwasher and patio/balcony. Luxury community offers volleyball court, pool and parking.
17 Units Available
Alegre
Sonesta On University
1975 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,067
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
965 sqft
Recently renovated air-conditioned apartments with walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community features a dog park. Pool, business center, 24-hour laundry and game room on site. Numerous shopping options on nearby East University Drive.
26 Units Available
Tempe Metro by Mark-Taylor
1811 E Apache Blvd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,034
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,064
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
974 sqft
Great location for commuters, just off light rail. Luxurious community offers hot tub, parking, pool, and clubhouse. Units feature in-unit laundry, dishwasher, extra storage, and garbage disposal.
22 Units Available
San Capella by Mark-Taylor
1155 W Elliot Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1331 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1551 sqft
Luxurious units feature dining room, spacious closets, and crown molding. Community offers fitness center, pool, and sundeck. Close to major freeways and Sky Harbor Airport.
44 Units Available
Tempo at McClintock Station
1831 E Apache Blvd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,190
1472 sqft
Modern apartments near Loop 101. Granite or quartz countertops, garden-style tubs, in-unit laundry. Attached garages and walk-in closets available. Community has spin and yoga studios. Steps from the light rail.
19 Units Available
Elevate at Discovery Park
1820 E Bell de Mar Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,158
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,126
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,556
1266 sqft
Recently renovated apartments, designer interiors with granite counters, and in-unit laundry. Amenities like yoga spaces, a basketball court, and an elevator up the luxury factor. In central Tempe near the 101 Freeway.
16 Units Available
Downtown Tempe
Salt
260 E Rio Salado Pkwy, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,370
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
1015 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for both private in-person and self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
26 Units Available
Skywater At Town Lake
601 W Rio Salado Pkwy, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,339
814 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,407
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,783
1371 sqft
Spacious air conditioned units with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Just across the street from Tempe Art Center and Beach Park. Electric vehicle charging station for residents.
20 Units Available
909 West
909 W Grove Pkwy, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,084
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,341
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,613
1253 sqft
Excellent location close to I-10, I-101 and Arizona State University. Community amenities include two pools, basketball court, dog park and picnic area. Units feature walk-in closets, separate dining areas and bathtubs.
22 Units Available
The Hyve by Mark-Taylor
1260 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,260
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,790
1145 sqft
A luxury community with many features, including a resort-like pool and sundeck, large clubhouse, fitness center, and outdoor fire pit. Apartments feature tech packages with NEST thermostats, vinyl plank flooring and granite countertops.
48 Units Available
North Tempe-Indian Bend
The Palms on Scottsdale
1535 N Scottsdale Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,199
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,451
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,777
1289 sqft
Remodeled apartments in this green community boast extra space with walk-in closets and added storage. Complex contains a community garden, courtyard and bike storage. Numerous shops and restaurant line nearby North Scottsdale Road.
27 Units Available
San Sonoma by Mark-Taylor
9010 S Priest Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,299
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1432 sqft
Residents stay fit in this community's yoga studio, spin bike room, pool and 24-hour gym. Units feature granite countertops, walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Shopping is convenient thanks to the Shoppes at Casa Paloma.
130 Units Available
Nexa
1221 E Apache Blvd, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,269
624 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,641
1000 sqft
This sophisticated, spa-inspired community features a resort-style pool and a fire pit. Open-concept apartments have high ceilings and accent lighting. Located near Hudson Park and multiple restaurants.
17 Units Available
Garden Grove Apartments
900 W Grove Pkwy, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,043
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
975 sqft
Community amenities include three resort-style pools, fitness room and dog park. Located close to I-10 and 101 Freeways. Units feature air conditioning, ceiling fans and custom oak-style cabinetry.
20 Units Available
Norte Town Lake
909 East Playa Del Norte Drive, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,444
659 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,564
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1032 sqft
Our luxury apartments in Tempe, AZ are a masterpiece of refined living. Perfectly spacious, our layouts set the stage for a life of pure pampering.
13 Units Available
Elliot's Crossing Apartments
7250 S Kyrene Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,018
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
1043 sqft
Modern, welcoming property with well-manicured landscaping. Minutes from I-10 with easy access to area restaurants and shops. Upscale amenities including hardwood floors and in-suite laundry. Pet-friendly property with 24-hour maintenance.
27 Units Available
Downtown Tempe
Novel Rio
701 West Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,299
592 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,499
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1225 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
11 Units Available
Lakeside Drive by Mark-Taylor
500 West First Street, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,625
859 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1170 sqft
Luxury community features a lounge and pool house, fitness center and community study room. Modern apartments have gourmet kitchens with gas cooktops, Energy Star Appliance package and tile backsplashes.
21 Units Available
Galleria Palms
1600 W La Jolla Dr, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,190
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
942 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1133 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Virtual tours are also available for your convenience—Schedule yours today!
26 Units Available
Metro 101
2177 East Apache Boulevard, Tempe, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,229
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1083 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We offer virtual, self-guided or in-person tours by appointment! Either way, we can't wait to meet you! Looking for a home that perfectly matches your lifestyle? Your search ends at Metro 101.
City Guide for Tempe, AZ

Greetings! A little birdie (or was it a grinning, pitchfork-wielding Sun Devil?) told us you were looking for a place to call home in the Phoenix, AZ suburb of Tempe. Good call. Journey on, and we can help you find a primo pad in the city that puts the "fun" in the Valley of the Sun in no time (It’s in there somewhere, trust us).

Having trouble with Craigslist Tempe? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Tempe, AZ

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Tempe apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Tempe apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

