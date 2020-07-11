105 Apartments for rent in Tempe, AZ with move-in specials
1 of 15
1 of 19
1 of 36
1 of 27
1 of 24
1 of 36
1 of 5
1 of 7
1 of 55
1 of 28
1 of 28
1 of 33
1 of 25
1 of 17
1 of 24
1 of 6
1 of 46
1 of 18
1 of 17
1 of 42
1 of 36
1 of 36
1 of 24
1 of 33
Greetings! A little birdie (or was it a grinning, pitchfork-wielding Sun Devil?) told us you were looking for a place to call home in the Phoenix, AZ suburb of Tempe. Good call. Journey on, and we can help you find a primo pad in the city that puts the "fun" in the Valley of the Sun in no time (It’s in there somewhere, trust us).
Having trouble with Craigslist Tempe? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Tempe apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Tempe apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.