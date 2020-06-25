308 E Bluebell Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

CLOSE TO ASU!! Beautiful two story town home with an attached two car garage and a private back yard/patio. It's in a great location, south of Mckellips and east of Scottsdale, in the Marlborough Park community which has a community pool and hot tub. It has vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, fireplace and more. All appliances are included with full size washer/dryer. This property is currently rented until 7/31. It will be ready for new tenants in early August. Please call or email Tim to arrange a showing. Tim@AZRentalhomes.com 480.588.5333 X1