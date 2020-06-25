All apartments in Tempe
308 E Bluebell Ln

308 East Bluebell Lane · No Longer Available
Location

308 East Bluebell Lane, Tempe, AZ 85281

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
CLOSE TO ASU!! Beautiful two story town home with an attached two car garage and a private back yard/patio. It's in a great location, south of Mckellips and east of Scottsdale, in the Marlborough Park community which has a community pool and hot tub. It has vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, fireplace and more. All appliances are included with full size washer/dryer. This property is currently rented until 7/31. It will be ready for new tenants in early August. Please call or email Tim to arrange a showing. Tim@AZRentalhomes.com 480.588.5333 X1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 E Bluebell Ln have any available units?
308 E Bluebell Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 308 E Bluebell Ln have?
Some of 308 E Bluebell Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 E Bluebell Ln currently offering any rent specials?
308 E Bluebell Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 E Bluebell Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 308 E Bluebell Ln is pet friendly.
Does 308 E Bluebell Ln offer parking?
Yes, 308 E Bluebell Ln offers parking.
Does 308 E Bluebell Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 308 E Bluebell Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 E Bluebell Ln have a pool?
Yes, 308 E Bluebell Ln has a pool.
Does 308 E Bluebell Ln have accessible units?
No, 308 E Bluebell Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 308 E Bluebell Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 308 E Bluebell Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
