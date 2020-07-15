All apartments in Tempe
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:02 AM

Elevate at Discovery Park

1820 E Bell de Mar Dr · (520) 447-3445
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
*Move in with NO SECURITY DEPOSIT; only a small one-time fee as little as $88!!
Location

1820 E Bell de Mar Dr, Tempe, AZ 85283

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit N256 · Avail. Sep 18

$1,081

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 733 sqft

Unit N231 · Avail. Oct 7

$1,109

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 689 sqft

Unit N148 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,152

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 689 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2223 · Avail. Oct 4

$1,203

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 811 sqft

Unit 2251 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,281

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 811 sqft

Unit 2227 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,292

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

See 11+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit N246 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,556

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1239 sqft

Unit N165 · Avail. now

$1,653

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1239 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elevate at Discovery Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
internet cafe
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
hot tub
garage
24hr gym
internet access
Style meets sophistication at Elevate at Discovery Park, offering luxury living with modern spaces and beautiful surroundings. Our apartment homes are uniquely designed with authentic architecture and intricate designs that provide a Spanish-style condominium feel and deliver gorgeous, upgraded interiors and resort-style community amenities.

Conveniently situated in the heart of Tempe, Arizona, residents of Elevate at Discovery Park can enjoy nearby parks, restaurants, shopping and nightlife, and take advantage of quick access to Valley freeways, top-rated school systems and Arizona State University, which are all just minutes away.
(+more)

Lush outdoor spaces with Mediterranean-inspired details feature three sparkling pools and two spas for ultimate relaxation, a well-appointed clubhouse and community gathering area with barbecue grills and a picnic pavilion, perfect for socializing with neighbors or entertaining guests. All residents have access to a 24-hour on-site fitne

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Elevate at Discovery Park have any available units?
Elevate at Discovery Park has 20 units available starting at $1,081 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does Elevate at Discovery Park have?
Some of Elevate at Discovery Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elevate at Discovery Park currently offering any rent specials?
Elevate at Discovery Park is offering the following rent specials: *Move in with NO SECURITY DEPOSIT; only a small one-time fee as little as $88!!
Is Elevate at Discovery Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Elevate at Discovery Park is pet friendly.
Does Elevate at Discovery Park offer parking?
Yes, Elevate at Discovery Park offers parking.
Does Elevate at Discovery Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Elevate at Discovery Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Elevate at Discovery Park have a pool?
Yes, Elevate at Discovery Park has a pool.
Does Elevate at Discovery Park have accessible units?
No, Elevate at Discovery Park does not have accessible units.
Does Elevate at Discovery Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Elevate at Discovery Park has units with dishwashers.

