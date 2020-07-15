Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard internet cafe parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill hot tub garage 24hr gym internet access

Style meets sophistication at Elevate at Discovery Park, offering luxury living with modern spaces and beautiful surroundings. Our apartment homes are uniquely designed with authentic architecture and intricate designs that provide a Spanish-style condominium feel and deliver gorgeous, upgraded interiors and resort-style community amenities.



Conveniently situated in the heart of Tempe, Arizona, residents of Elevate at Discovery Park can enjoy nearby parks, restaurants, shopping and nightlife, and take advantage of quick access to Valley freeways, top-rated school systems and Arizona State University, which are all just minutes away.

Lush outdoor spaces with Mediterranean-inspired details feature three sparkling pools and two spas for ultimate relaxation, a well-appointed clubhouse and community gathering area with barbecue grills and a picnic pavilion, perfect for socializing with neighbors or entertaining guests. All residents have access to a 24-hour on-site fitne