1933 E Palmcroft Drive

This Beautiful 3-Bedroom 2-Bath Home is centrally located in Tempe near McClintock and Broadway inPalmcroft Manor 8. This corner lot has been tastefully renovated with newer stainless steel appliances, paint, carpet, light fixtures, ceiling fans, blinds, and more! An ideal split floor plan, with a large master bedroom that has a separate air conditioning unit, ceiling fan and walk in shower. The backyard is huge with separate storage room that has washer/dryer hookups. $1395 per month + 5% tax/admin fee $1395 refundable deposit $400 non-refundable deposit *fridge is shall not repaired or replaced throughout duration of lease.