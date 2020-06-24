All apartments in Tempe
Last updated March 17 2019 at 10:43 AM

1933 E Palmcroft Drive

1933 East Palmcroft Drive
Location

1933 East Palmcroft Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Palmcroft Manor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Beautiful 3-Bedroom 2-Bath Home is centrally located in Tempe near McClintock and Broadway inPalmcroft Manor 8. This corner lot has been tastefully renovated with newer stainless steel appliances, paint, carpet, light fixtures, ceiling fans, blinds, and more! An ideal split floor plan, with a large master bedroom that has a separate air conditioning unit, ceiling fan and walk in shower. The backyard is huge with separate storage room that has washer/dryer hookups. $1395 per month + 5% tax/admin fee $1395 refundable deposit $400 non-refundable deposit *fridge is shall not repaired or replaced throughout duration of lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1933 E Palmcroft Drive have any available units?
1933 E Palmcroft Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1933 E Palmcroft Drive have?
Some of 1933 E Palmcroft Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1933 E Palmcroft Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1933 E Palmcroft Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1933 E Palmcroft Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1933 E Palmcroft Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1933 E Palmcroft Drive offer parking?
No, 1933 E Palmcroft Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1933 E Palmcroft Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1933 E Palmcroft Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1933 E Palmcroft Drive have a pool?
No, 1933 E Palmcroft Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1933 E Palmcroft Drive have accessible units?
No, 1933 E Palmcroft Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1933 E Palmcroft Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1933 E Palmcroft Drive has units with dishwashers.
