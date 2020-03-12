All apartments in Tempe
1736 E EL PARQUE Drive
Last updated July 31 2019 at 7:00 AM

1736 E EL PARQUE Drive

1736 East El Parque Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1736 East El Parque Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282
Meyer Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
FRESHLY PAINTED. Amazing Tempe in home in great location at McClintock and Broadway. This home has been meticulously maintained by the long time owners. The front yard has desert landscaping with mature mesquite trees and the back yard has a gorgeous pool and large patio. The block home has security shutters, 2 car garage with opener, shelves in garage, storage shed, and RV gate. The interior of the home has ceiling fans, new blinds, shutters, and tile in all the right places. There is a living room, family room, kitchen with breakfast bar, closed in Arizona room, 4 spacious bedrooms, and 1.75 bathrooms. Included with home are washer, dryer, fridge, and weekly chemical service on the pool. Great location! Available for move in today. No pets. Pool and Landscape included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1736 E EL PARQUE Drive have any available units?
1736 E EL PARQUE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1736 E EL PARQUE Drive have?
Some of 1736 E EL PARQUE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1736 E EL PARQUE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1736 E EL PARQUE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1736 E EL PARQUE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1736 E EL PARQUE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1736 E EL PARQUE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1736 E EL PARQUE Drive offers parking.
Does 1736 E EL PARQUE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1736 E EL PARQUE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1736 E EL PARQUE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1736 E EL PARQUE Drive has a pool.
Does 1736 E EL PARQUE Drive have accessible units?
No, 1736 E EL PARQUE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1736 E EL PARQUE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1736 E EL PARQUE Drive has units with dishwashers.
