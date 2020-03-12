1736 E EL PARQUE Drive

Amenities

FRESHLY PAINTED. Amazing Tempe in home in great location at McClintock and Broadway. This home has been meticulously maintained by the long time owners. The front yard has desert landscaping with mature mesquite trees and the back yard has a gorgeous pool and large patio. The block home has security shutters, 2 car garage with opener, shelves in garage, storage shed, and RV gate. The interior of the home has ceiling fans, new blinds, shutters, and tile in all the right places. There is a living room, family room, kitchen with breakfast bar, closed in Arizona room, 4 spacious bedrooms, and 1.75 bathrooms. Included with home are washer, dryer, fridge, and weekly chemical service on the pool. Great location! Available for move in today. No pets. Pool and Landscape included in rent.