TwentyOne41

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Min. Standard $300 or greater on credit screening
Move-in Fees: $75 (non-refundable admin fee)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Pit Bulls, Bull Terrriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweilers, Chow, German Shepard, Doberman Pinscher, Wolf Hybrids and any mix of the above breeds.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Covered lot.