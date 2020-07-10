Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet garbage disposal range refrigerator stainless steel bathtub oven recently renovated walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly e-payments guest parking internet access online portal

TwentyOne41 is located at 2141 East University Drive Tempe, AZ and is managed by Shelton-Cook Real Estate Services, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. TwentyOne41 offers 1 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 650 to 1000 sq.ft. Amenities include BBQ/Picnic Area, Fitness Center, Stainless Steel Gas Range and Refrigerator, Dual Pane Windows, Designer Lighting and much more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. Property is located in the 85281 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office and we will get back to you as soon as possible.