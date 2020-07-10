All apartments in Tempe
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

TwentyOne41

2141 E University Dr · (480) 428-4010
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2141 E University Dr, Tempe, AZ 85281

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 01 · Avail. Aug 17

$960

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from TwentyOne41.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
garbage disposal
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
bathtub
oven
recently renovated
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
online portal
TwentyOne41 is located at 2141 East University Drive Tempe, AZ and is managed by Shelton-Cook Real Estate Services, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. TwentyOne41 offers 1 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 650 to 1000 sq.ft. Amenities include BBQ/Picnic Area, Fitness Center, Stainless Steel Gas Range and Refrigerator, Dual Pane Windows, Designer Lighting and much more. This rental community is pet friendly, welcoming both cats and dogs. Property is located in the 85281 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office and we will get back to you as soon as possible.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Min. Standard $300 or greater on credit screening
Move-in Fees: $75 (non-refundable admin fee)
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $200
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Pit Bulls, Bull Terrriers, Staffordshire Terriers, Rottweilers, Chow, German Shepard, Doberman Pinscher, Wolf Hybrids and any mix of the above breeds.
Parking Details: Surface lot. Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does TwentyOne41 have any available units?
TwentyOne41 has a unit available for $960 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does TwentyOne41 have?
Some of TwentyOne41's amenities include on-site laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is TwentyOne41 currently offering any rent specials?
TwentyOne41 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is TwentyOne41 pet-friendly?
Yes, TwentyOne41 is pet friendly.
Does TwentyOne41 offer parking?
Yes, TwentyOne41 offers parking.
Does TwentyOne41 have units with washers and dryers?
No, TwentyOne41 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does TwentyOne41 have a pool?
Yes, TwentyOne41 has a pool.
Does TwentyOne41 have accessible units?
Yes, TwentyOne41 has accessible units.
Does TwentyOne41 have units with dishwashers?
No, TwentyOne41 does not have units with dishwashers.
