1441 N El Camino Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

Don't miss out on this great Tempe home. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom features a separate living and family rooms with vaulted ceilings and a formal dining area. Fireplace in the living room. Large open kitchen includes extra cabinet and counter top space, electric ceramic top stove, built-in microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher. All bedrooms are on the second floor with the master suite including a walk-in closet and double sinks. Backyard includes large pool, huge desert landscaped yard and covered back patio. Pool Service is included. All of the enjoyment of the pool with none of the work.