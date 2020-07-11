All apartments in Tempe
Tempe, AZ
1441 N El Camino Drive
1441 N El Camino Drive

1441 North El Camino Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1441 North El Camino Drive, Tempe, AZ 85281

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Don't miss out on this great Tempe home. This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom features a separate living and family rooms with vaulted ceilings and a formal dining area. Fireplace in the living room. Large open kitchen includes extra cabinet and counter top space, electric ceramic top stove, built-in microwave, refrigerator and dishwasher. All bedrooms are on the second floor with the master suite including a walk-in closet and double sinks. Backyard includes large pool, huge desert landscaped yard and covered back patio. Pool Service is included. All of the enjoyment of the pool with none of the work.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1441 N El Camino Drive have any available units?
1441 N El Camino Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1441 N El Camino Drive have?
Some of 1441 N El Camino Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1441 N El Camino Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1441 N El Camino Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1441 N El Camino Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1441 N El Camino Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
Does 1441 N El Camino Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1441 N El Camino Drive offers parking.
Does 1441 N El Camino Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1441 N El Camino Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1441 N El Camino Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1441 N El Camino Drive has a pool.
Does 1441 N El Camino Drive have accessible units?
No, 1441 N El Camino Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1441 N El Camino Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1441 N El Camino Drive has units with dishwashers.
