Last updated March 29 2019 at 9:25 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1400 E HALL Street
1400 East Hall Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1400 East Hall Street, Tempe, AZ 85281
University Heights
Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful home in a great location. 3bed/2bath with a nice sized backyard. Walk to the light rail, close to ASU, Tempe Marketplace!! Landscape is included. Must see home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1400 E HALL Street have any available units?
1400 E HALL Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
Tempe, AZ
.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
Tempe Rent Report
.
Is 1400 E HALL Street currently offering any rent specials?
1400 E HALL Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 E HALL Street pet-friendly?
No, 1400 E HALL Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tempe.
pet friendly listings in Tempe
.
Does 1400 E HALL Street offer parking?
No, 1400 E HALL Street does not offer parking.
Does 1400 E HALL Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400 E HALL Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 E HALL Street have a pool?
No, 1400 E HALL Street does not have a pool.
Does 1400 E HALL Street have accessible units?
No, 1400 E HALL Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 E HALL Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1400 E HALL Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1400 E HALL Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1400 E HALL Street does not have units with air conditioning.
