All apartments in Tempe
Find more places like 1203 E Carson Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tempe, AZ
/
1203 E Carson Drive
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

1203 E Carson Drive

1203 East Carson Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tempe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1203 East Carson Drive, Tempe, AZ 85282

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1203 E Carson Drive Available 08/07/19 1203 E Carson - 5 Bed, 2 Bath, Pool - Another KRK Realty Home! - This house is gorgeous. Travertine flooring in all of the right places. Newly been remodeled, and to see it is to rent it. The property has a huge pool with a resort like feeling and a great area for entertaining. Property is close to ASU, restaurants, shopping, freeways and the airport. You will love it!
Visit our website to see this tour schedule times!

http://www.krkrealty.com/rental-homes-in-phoenix/houses-for-rent-tour-schedule/

Krk Realty owned by Kevin Kirkwood and has been renting homes in Tempe for over 20 years. I include weekly pool service, landscape service (semi monthly), refrigerator, washer, dryer, oven and dishwasher will all homes and included in base rent. I have online rent payment ability with no extra fees if paid by bank account.

Renters insurance is required
Application fee $40 per person tenant and / or cosigners
Pets are allowed pet fee is one time before move in $400 fee per pet
Leases beginning summer 2018 and ending either 6/30/20 or 7/31/20
Call or Text 480-361-5202 or email: Admin@krkrealty.com

Showing / Viewing Most showings will be Thursday and Friday afternoon at predetermined times. Please check www.KrkRealty.com for schedule. If you cant make these times or the home you want to see is not listed, please email Admin@KrkRealty.com

Details on Application Process and Renting

Application anyone connected to the lease, tenant or guarantor, will need to complete online form on our website www.KrkRealty.com and each person will pay $40 to complete the application. If you application is successfully process you will receive a confirmation email.

Application Approval For an application to be considered all individuals need to have application complete and $40 fee paid. Applicants need to have verifiable income of at least three times monthly rent. Please email Admin@KrkRealty.com a list of your applicants to confirm if all have been received.

Lease Signing Once application is approved a lease signing appointment will be scheduled at our office, usually within 2 business days. All individuals who are available should be present, for those who cannot come the lease will be sent out for electronic signature. Payment of Security Deposit is required at lease signing in cashier check form.

Security and Holding Deposit - Security deposit equals one months rent ($250 not refundable, balance is refundable) payable in Cashier Check at lease signing payable to KRK Realty Trust Account.

Tempe Please be advised Tempe has an ordinance that no more than three unrelated individuals live in a single-family residence. Additionally the City does not want Fraternity Homes in neighborhoods.

Expectations These homes are in neighborhoods. It is expected you respect the community. No late parties and excessive noise. Rent will increase if Police at are home and issue City Fines. The home and pool should also be occupied with care. At no point should fraternity or sorority symbols by placed on exterior of home, front or back yard

(RLNE2204350)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1203 E Carson Drive have any available units?
1203 E Carson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1203 E Carson Drive have?
Some of 1203 E Carson Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1203 E Carson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1203 E Carson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1203 E Carson Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1203 E Carson Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1203 E Carson Drive offer parking?
No, 1203 E Carson Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1203 E Carson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1203 E Carson Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1203 E Carson Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1203 E Carson Drive has a pool.
Does 1203 E Carson Drive have accessible units?
No, 1203 E Carson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1203 E Carson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1203 E Carson Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Porter
1532 S Price Rd
Tempe, AZ 85281
Finisterra Apartments
1250 West Grove Parkway
Tempe, AZ 85283
Mission Springs Apartments
1311 W Baseline Rd
Tempe, AZ 85283
HARPER
4690 S Lakeshore Dr
Tempe, AZ 85282
MetroPointe
7017 S Priest Dr
Tempe, AZ 85283
Allure at Tempe
1155 W Grove Pkwy
Tempe, AZ 85283
TwentyOne41
2141 E University Dr
Tempe, AZ 85281
The Cameron
2062 E. Cameron Way
Tempe, AZ 85281

Similar Pages

Tempe 1 BedroomsTempe 2 Bedrooms
Tempe Apartments with ParkingTempe Pet Friendly Places
Tempe Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown TempeRiverside
SunsetHoldeman
North Tempe Indian BendHughes Acres

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeRio Salado College
GateWay Community CollegeMesa Community College
Paradise Valley Community College