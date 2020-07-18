All apartments in Tempe
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:40 PM

1188 West Jeanine Drive

1188 West Jeanine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1188 West Jeanine Drive, Tempe, AZ 85284
Sierra Tempe

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
pool
ceiling fan
basketball court
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
READY TO GO!!! 3 Bed 2 Bath (**Pool**) Tempe Home. GREAT HOME IN EXCELLENT LOCATION!

*** BEWARE OF SCAMS WE DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST***
***THIS PROPERTY IS PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED BY WORLD CLASS PROPERTIES LLC***

KYRENE SCHOOL DISTRICT! 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, 1669 SQ. FT WITH PRIVATE POOL! POOL SERVICE AVAILABLE, CLOSE TO FREEWAY ACCESS, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND SCHOOLS! LAUNDRY ROOM OFF GARAGE WITH WASHER AND DRYER. NICE SIZE BEDROOMS WITH CEILING FANS. CUL DE SAC STREET WITH FULL SIZE BASKETBALL COURT AND PLAYGROUND NEARBY. SMALL DOG OK WITH OWNER APPROVAL. LANDSCAPE SERVICE TO BE COMPLETED BEFORE MOVE-IN.

*******NO PETS******

Please e-mail jose.azhomesales@gmail.com for more details and info on applying.

***( Self Showing)***
To view the property ***( Self Showing)***
1. Make an account with rently.com
2. Provide day and time for viewing.
3. You're provided with a timed code for a self showing.
4. Use your code on the mechanical key box at the property.

Applications and office guidelines for qualification can be found at

http://www.worldclassproperties411.com/

or just hit the apply now tab on rently.com

APPLICATION FEE IS NON REFUNDABLE UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES. LET ME KNOW IF YOU HAVE ANY OTHER QUESTIONS

Applications

STOP! Before you continue, please make note of the following items.

We fully comply with the Federal Fair Housing act and do not discriminate as per their guidelines. State and local housing laws are strictly followed by our brokerage. We do not refund application fees. Please read through our requirements and ask your leasing agent if you have any questions.

Application Approval Criteria

Applicant should have a Fico Credit Score of 600 or higher

Applicant should possess verifiable gross income of three times the monthly

Applicant must possess verifiable positive rental history

We do not rent to sex offenders and certain felons. We will consider each felony on a case by case bases per our office policy

Applicants must not have any eviction history

Certain dog breeds will not be approved

We will not process any application until we receive the proof of income and a picture id for all applicants. Please send all documentation to pm@worldclassprop.com

Rental History:

12 months of verifiable favorable rental history or home ownership. No evictions or judgements will be considered.

Employment History and Income requirements:

12 months employment or similar employment, verified by copies of recent 2-3 month pay stubs. Please send all documentation to pm@worldclassprop.com

Criminal:

We do not rent to sex offenders and certain felons. We will consider each felony on a case by case bases per our office policy.

Bankruptcy:

Open bankruptcies are not accepted. Bankruptcies, short sales and foreclosures are considered on an individual basis.

I.D. Required:

Each applicant over the age of 18 will be required to produce original documents i.e. driver license or other government issued i.d. cards. Please send all documentation to pm@worldclassprop.com

Pets:

Cats, exotics, pitbulls, rottweilers, akitas or Dobermans are generally not permitted. Any and all pets will require owner/management approval and considered on an individual basis.

Service Animals:

We comply with the Federal Fair Housing and Americans with disabilities act. Service animals are permitted with the required approval forms.

Equal Housing Opportunity
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1188 West Jeanine Drive have any available units?
1188 West Jeanine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1188 West Jeanine Drive have?
Some of 1188 West Jeanine Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1188 West Jeanine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1188 West Jeanine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1188 West Jeanine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1188 West Jeanine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1188 West Jeanine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1188 West Jeanine Drive offers parking.
Does 1188 West Jeanine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1188 West Jeanine Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1188 West Jeanine Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1188 West Jeanine Drive has a pool.
Does 1188 West Jeanine Drive have accessible units?
No, 1188 West Jeanine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1188 West Jeanine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1188 West Jeanine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
