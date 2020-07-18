1188 West Jeanine Drive

Amenities
READY TO GO!!! 3 Bed 2 Bath (**Pool**) Tempe Home. GREAT HOME IN EXCELLENT LOCATION!
***THIS PROPERTY IS PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED BY WORLD CLASS PROPERTIES LLC***
KYRENE SCHOOL DISTRICT! 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, 1669 SQ. FT WITH PRIVATE POOL! POOL SERVICE AVAILABLE, CLOSE TO FREEWAY ACCESS, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND SCHOOLS! LAUNDRY ROOM OFF GARAGE WITH WASHER AND DRYER. NICE SIZE BEDROOMS WITH CEILING FANS. CUL DE SAC STREET WITH FULL SIZE BASKETBALL COURT AND PLAYGROUND NEARBY. SMALL DOG OK WITH OWNER APPROVAL. LANDSCAPE SERVICE TO BE COMPLETED BEFORE MOVE-IN.
*******NO PETS******
Please e-mail jose.azhomesales@gmail.com for more details and info on applying.
***( Self Showing)***
1. Make an account with rently.com
2. Provide day and time for viewing.
3. You're provided with a timed code for a self showing.
4. Use your code on the mechanical key box at the property.
Applications and office guidelines for qualification can be found at
http://www.worldclassproperties411.com/
or just hit the apply now tab on rently.com
APPLICATION FEE IS NON REFUNDABLE UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES. LET ME KNOW IF YOU HAVE ANY OTHER QUESTIONS
Applications
STOP! Before you continue, please make note of the following items.
We fully comply with the Federal Fair Housing act and do not discriminate as per their guidelines. State and local housing laws are strictly followed by our brokerage. We do not refund application fees. Please read through our requirements and ask your leasing agent if you have any questions.
Application Approval Criteria
Applicant should have a Fico Credit Score of 600 or higher
Applicant should possess verifiable gross income of three times the monthly
Applicant must possess verifiable positive rental history
We do not rent to sex offenders and certain felons. We will consider each felony on a case by case bases per our office policy
Applicants must not have any eviction history
Certain dog breeds will not be approved
We will not process any application until we receive the proof of income and a picture id for all applicants. Please send all documentation to pm@worldclassprop.com
Rental History:
12 months of verifiable favorable rental history or home ownership. No evictions or judgements will be considered.
Employment History and Income requirements:
12 months employment or similar employment, verified by copies of recent 2-3 month pay stubs. Please send all documentation to pm@worldclassprop.com
Criminal:
Bankruptcy:
Open bankruptcies are not accepted. Bankruptcies, short sales and foreclosures are considered on an individual basis.
I.D. Required:
Each applicant over the age of 18 will be required to produce original documents i.e. driver license or other government issued i.d. cards. Please send all documentation to pm@worldclassprop.com
Pets:
Cats, exotics, pitbulls, rottweilers, akitas or Dobermans are generally not permitted. Any and all pets will require owner/management approval and considered on an individual basis.
Service Animals:
We comply with the Federal Fair Housing and Americans with disabilities act. Service animals are permitted with the required approval forms.
Equal Housing Opportunity
