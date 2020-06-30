1123 W MANHATTON Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Location, Location, Location! Great Room Floor Plan 3bd 2 bath Updated kitchen with granite countertops in kitchen with stainless steel appliance, walk-in pantry, Fresh Paint, ceiling fans throughout. Ceramic tile, Wood laminate in bedrooms. Master has on suite bath and walk in closet. 2 car carport and storage closet. Inside laundry hook ups.Large backyard automatic watering system. WEEKLY YARD SERVICE INCLUDED!! HOME WARRANTY IN PLACE!Two pomegranates, four grape vinesTress: apple, peach, plumb, tangelo and limeLarge raised bed garden with drip systemFlower beds are full of roses in back and herbs in front. Energy efficient windows, sealed air-ducts system 2010. AC installed 2010.Roof installed 2010Electrical Box installed 2012. Easy access to freeway. This is a must see!