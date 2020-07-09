1087 West Dawn Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Two-level, four bedrooms, two and one half bath home with two-car garage in a gated community. The first level of the home features hardwood floors, SS appliances, granite counter-tops, and a fireplace in the dining area with a half guest bath. The second level contains all four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a laundry room with upgraded washer/dryer, and an office area. Master features a walk-in closet with built-in organizer, double sink vanity and oversized bathtub and separate shower. Home has plantation shutters throughout low maintenance desert landscaped front yard, backyard with grass and irrigation system. Home is located near Priest and Warner in a gated community with Community Park. Located in Tempe, offering nearby access to I-10, Tempe Sports Complex, Kiwanis Rec Center and Park, Chandler Fashion Square, Downtown Tempe, and ASU.



Apply at rentargus.com Price includes tax. We do not charge admin or leasing fees to tenants. Security Deposit is fully refundable and is equal to one months rent. Please call with any questions 602-973-3232.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.