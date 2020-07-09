All apartments in Tempe
1087 West Dawn Drive
Last updated May 20 2020 at 1:44 AM

1087 West Dawn Drive

1087 West Dawn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1087 West Dawn Drive, Tempe, AZ 85284

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Two-level, four bedrooms, two and one half bath home with two-car garage in a gated community. The first level of the home features hardwood floors, SS appliances, granite counter-tops, and a fireplace in the dining area with a half guest bath. The second level contains all four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a laundry room with upgraded washer/dryer, and an office area. Master features a walk-in closet with built-in organizer, double sink vanity and oversized bathtub and separate shower. Home has plantation shutters throughout low maintenance desert landscaped front yard, backyard with grass and irrigation system. Home is located near Priest and Warner in a gated community with Community Park. Located in Tempe, offering nearby access to I-10, Tempe Sports Complex, Kiwanis Rec Center and Park, Chandler Fashion Square, Downtown Tempe, and ASU.

Apply at rentargus.com Price includes tax. We do not charge admin or leasing fees to tenants. Security Deposit is fully refundable and is equal to one months rent. Please call with any questions 602-973-3232.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1087 West Dawn Drive have any available units?
1087 West Dawn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tempe, AZ.
How much is rent in Tempe, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tempe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1087 West Dawn Drive have?
Some of 1087 West Dawn Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1087 West Dawn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1087 West Dawn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1087 West Dawn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1087 West Dawn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1087 West Dawn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1087 West Dawn Drive offers parking.
Does 1087 West Dawn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1087 West Dawn Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1087 West Dawn Drive have a pool?
No, 1087 West Dawn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1087 West Dawn Drive have accessible units?
No, 1087 West Dawn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1087 West Dawn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1087 West Dawn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

