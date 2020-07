Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Huge 4 Bedroom house with an awesome backyard and pool. Granite counters in Kitchen, 2 huge living rooms, tons of extras storage. Near the orbit busline and walking distance to fyrs grocery store. Nice private street with no neighbors across the street. Citrus tree in back. Pool and yard paid for by owner. Very close to ASU campus. Application good for over a dozen other ASU area homes!