9780 N 80TH Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking

HIGHLY UPGRADED LOW MAINTENANCE BEAUTY IN THE McCORMICK RANCH AREA-COURTYARD ENTRY-STEP INTO SOARING CEILINGS-GREAT ROOM CONCEPT-WOOD PLANK CERAMIC TILE THRU-OUT-SPLIT PLAN WITH GENEROUS MASTER SUITE-DEN/OFFICE COULD EASILY BE A THIRD BEDROOM-PLANTATION SHUTTERS-GOURMET KITCHEN WITH GRANITE-S/S APPLIANCES-PAINTED LIGHT GREY WITH WHITE TRIM-EXTENDED PATIO-THIS ONE IS SPECIAL-CHECK IT OUT!