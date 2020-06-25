9780 North 80th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 McCormick Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
HIGHLY UPGRADED LOW MAINTENANCE BEAUTY IN THE McCORMICK RANCH AREA-COURTYARD ENTRY-STEP INTO SOARING CEILINGS-GREAT ROOM CONCEPT-WOOD PLANK CERAMIC TILE THRU-OUT-SPLIT PLAN WITH GENEROUS MASTER SUITE-DEN/OFFICE COULD EASILY BE A THIRD BEDROOM-PLANTATION SHUTTERS-GOURMET KITCHEN WITH GRANITE-S/S APPLIANCES-PAINTED LIGHT GREY WITH WHITE TRIM-EXTENDED PATIO-THIS ONE IS SPECIAL-CHECK IT OUT!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9780 N 80TH Place have any available units?
9780 N 80TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9780 N 80TH Place have?
Some of 9780 N 80TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9780 N 80TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
9780 N 80TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.