Last updated May 15 2019 at 2:07 PM

9780 N 80TH Place

9780 North 80th Place · No Longer Available
Location

9780 North 80th Place, Scottsdale, AZ 85258
McCormick Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
HIGHLY UPGRADED LOW MAINTENANCE BEAUTY IN THE McCORMICK RANCH AREA-COURTYARD ENTRY-STEP INTO SOARING CEILINGS-GREAT ROOM CONCEPT-WOOD PLANK CERAMIC TILE THRU-OUT-SPLIT PLAN WITH GENEROUS MASTER SUITE-DEN/OFFICE COULD EASILY BE A THIRD BEDROOM-PLANTATION SHUTTERS-GOURMET KITCHEN WITH GRANITE-S/S APPLIANCES-PAINTED LIGHT GREY WITH WHITE TRIM-EXTENDED PATIO-THIS ONE IS SPECIAL-CHECK IT OUT!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9780 N 80TH Place have any available units?
9780 N 80TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9780 N 80TH Place have?
Some of 9780 N 80TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9780 N 80TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
9780 N 80TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9780 N 80TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 9780 N 80TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9780 N 80TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 9780 N 80TH Place offers parking.
Does 9780 N 80TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9780 N 80TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9780 N 80TH Place have a pool?
No, 9780 N 80TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 9780 N 80TH Place have accessible units?
No, 9780 N 80TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 9780 N 80TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9780 N 80TH Place has units with dishwashers.
How much should you be paying for rent?

