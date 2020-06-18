9550 East Thunderbird Road

Amenities

garage recently renovated pool air conditioning ceiling fan clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

This is it! Your opportunity to live in Scottsdale's gated condo community Mira Vista! Recently remodeled first-floor 2 bedroom 2 bath unit with attached single car garage. Kitchen with all appliances and breakfast bar. 18" tile flooring. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. New AC Unit July 2012, and more! Gated Community with heated pool, spa, clubhouse, and walking paths. Fantastic Scottsdale location. Close to great dining, shopping, and entertainment. Easy access to the 101! Water, Sewer and Trash services included!



Pets: Will be considered - up to 2 dogs/cats under 25 pounds, $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)



APPLY NOW: Click Here

This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!



Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in

4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/



We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.



ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.