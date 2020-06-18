All apartments in Scottsdale
9550 East Thunderbird Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

9550 East Thunderbird Road

9550 East Thunderbird Road · (480) 696-6776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9550 East Thunderbird Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 112 · Avail. now

$1,449

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1152 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This is it! Your opportunity to live in Scottsdale's gated condo community Mira Vista! Recently remodeled first-floor 2 bedroom 2 bath unit with attached single car garage. Kitchen with all appliances and breakfast bar. 18" tile flooring. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. New AC Unit July 2012, and more! Gated Community with heated pool, spa, clubhouse, and walking paths. Fantastic Scottsdale location. Close to great dining, shopping, and entertainment. Easy access to the 101! Water, Sewer and Trash services included!

Pets: Will be considered - up to 2 dogs/cats under 25 pounds, $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

This beautiful home will go fast, apply today!

Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
$200 One Time lease signing fee due at move-in
4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

Residential Benefit Package is $28 per month and is required for all On Q Property Management Lease Agreements. Click the link below to view all the amazing benefits that are included in the benefits package. https://www.onqpm.com/resident-benefits-package/

We do business in accordance with the Fair Housing Act. *The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU HAVE VIEWED THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9550 East Thunderbird Road have any available units?
9550 East Thunderbird Road has a unit available for $1,449 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 9550 East Thunderbird Road have?
Some of 9550 East Thunderbird Road's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9550 East Thunderbird Road currently offering any rent specials?
9550 East Thunderbird Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9550 East Thunderbird Road pet-friendly?
No, 9550 East Thunderbird Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 9550 East Thunderbird Road offer parking?
Yes, 9550 East Thunderbird Road does offer parking.
Does 9550 East Thunderbird Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9550 East Thunderbird Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9550 East Thunderbird Road have a pool?
Yes, 9550 East Thunderbird Road has a pool.
Does 9550 East Thunderbird Road have accessible units?
No, 9550 East Thunderbird Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9550 East Thunderbird Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9550 East Thunderbird Road does not have units with dishwashers.
