Last updated May 17 2019 at 8:05 PM

8608 East Vernon Avenue

8608 East Vernon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8608 East Vernon Avenue, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath with private pool in Scottsdale Estates. Recently remodeled. This home features an open floor plan. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom backsplash and breakfast bar. Spacious family room with all tile flooring. Beautiful two tone paint, crown molding, blinds, newer fixtures and ceiling fans throughout. Double French doors lead to large covered patio. Pool and grassy area for all your entertainment needs. N/S exposure. Close to Scottsdale's Entertainment District, the 101 freeway and much more!

Fee Structure:
-Security Deposit is equal to 1.25X monthly rent (75% refundable)
-$50 application fee per adult (18+)
-$250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply(1 small pet)
-$200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum
-4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
-Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8608 East Vernon Avenue have any available units?
8608 East Vernon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8608 East Vernon Avenue have?
Some of 8608 East Vernon Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8608 East Vernon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8608 East Vernon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8608 East Vernon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8608 East Vernon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8608 East Vernon Avenue offer parking?
No, 8608 East Vernon Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8608 East Vernon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8608 East Vernon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8608 East Vernon Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 8608 East Vernon Avenue has a pool.
Does 8608 East Vernon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8608 East Vernon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8608 East Vernon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8608 East Vernon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
