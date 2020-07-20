8608 East Vernon Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bath with private pool in Scottsdale Estates. Recently remodeled. This home features an open floor plan. Updated kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom backsplash and breakfast bar. Spacious family room with all tile flooring. Beautiful two tone paint, crown molding, blinds, newer fixtures and ceiling fans throughout. Double French doors lead to large covered patio. Pool and grassy area for all your entertainment needs. N/S exposure. Close to Scottsdale's Entertainment District, the 101 freeway and much more!



Fee Structure:

-Security Deposit is equal to 1.25X monthly rent (75% refundable)

-$50 application fee per adult (18+)

-$250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply(1 small pet)

-$200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum

-4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

-Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.