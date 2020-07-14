All apartments in Scottsdale
Villa Contento
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:55 AM

Villa Contento

8520 E Loma Land Dr · (480) 418-7622
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8520 E Loma Land Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8519 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,990

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1797 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Villa Contento.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
dishwasher
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
In the heart of Scottsdale is a luxurious apartment community that brings the best of Scottsdale to your front door. Imagine being close to fine dining, shopping, sporting events, and nightlife while living in a small community. Each townhouse comes with a two-car garage, private patio area, upgraded kitchens, and energy-efficient windows. Relax by the sparkling pool or enjoy being just minutes away from tons of activities. Stop by today to see yourself living at Villa Contento. Call Today to learn more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
limit: 2 pets maximum

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Villa Contento have any available units?
Villa Contento has a unit available for $1,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does Villa Contento have?
Some of Villa Contento's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Villa Contento currently offering any rent specials?
Villa Contento is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Villa Contento pet-friendly?
Yes, Villa Contento is pet friendly.
Does Villa Contento offer parking?
Yes, Villa Contento offers parking.
Does Villa Contento have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Villa Contento offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Villa Contento have a pool?
Yes, Villa Contento has a pool.
Does Villa Contento have accessible units?
No, Villa Contento does not have accessible units.
Does Villa Contento have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Villa Contento has units with dishwashers.
