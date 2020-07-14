Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator dishwasher walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

In the heart of Scottsdale is a luxurious apartment community that brings the best of Scottsdale to your front door. Imagine being close to fine dining, shopping, sporting events, and nightlife while living in a small community. Each townhouse comes with a two-car garage, private patio area, upgraded kitchens, and energy-efficient windows. Relax by the sparkling pool or enjoy being just minutes away from tons of activities. Stop by today to see yourself living at Villa Contento. Call Today to learn more.