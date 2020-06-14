189 Apartments for rent in Litchfield Park, AZ with garage

Apartment List
Litchfield Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
4 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities On Camelback
12350 W East Camelback Road, Litchfield Park, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,176
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1022 sqft
Christopher Todd Communities has opened our new community adjacent to the picturesque city of Litchfield Park in the Phoenix west valley, ranked among the best places to live in America.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Litchfield Park
1 Unit Available
311 S Desert Avenue
311 Desert Avenue, Litchfield Park, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1629 sqft
Fully furnished! Just a few blocks from the Wigwam Resort. Minimum rental is 30 days. 2 bedrooms, full kitchen, 2 baths, garage with 2 spaces. Outside Patio with BBQ! Rent includes Cox cable, internet and garbage pickup.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Litchfield Park
1 Unit Available
14250 W WIGWAM Boulevard
14250 West Wigwam Boulevard, Litchfield Park, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
FULLY FURNISHED Townhome has a direct access garage and is located on the 2nd level. Once upstairs, it's all one level living. Popular split floor plan with2 separate and distinct balconies with unending mountain views.

Last updated July 24 at 10:21pm
Litchfield Park
1 Unit Available
14200 W Village Parkway
14200 West Village Parkway, Litchfield Park, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1484 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newer 2 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage town home, in the beautiful community of Cachet at the Wigwam. Kitchen features upgraded cabinets,quartz counter tops and stainless steel appliances. This spacious one level home has carpet and tile throughout.
Results within 1 mile of Litchfield Park
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
48 Units Available
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$964
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,578
1311 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! You've found the perfect place with luxurious apartment features and a community bursting with amenities.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
Palm Valley Villas
4200 N Falcon Dr, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant homes with full-size washer and dryers, 10-foot ceilings, and granite counters. Picnic on the on-site green space and walk along the trails. Hit the links at nearby Eagle's Nest Golf Club.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
15493 W MONTECITO Avenue
15493 West Montecito Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1701 sqft
IMMACULATE SINGLE LEVEL MOVE IN READY HOME. 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH. OPEN FLOOR PLAN, LOTS OF KITCHENCABINET SPACE, GRANITE TOPS KITCHEN ISLAND AND BREAKFAST NOOK. ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. TILE FLOOR THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE SPACIOUS BACKYARD.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
2463 N 138th Avenue
2463 North 138th Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1900 sqft
Well located home on a corner lot. Easy access to Palm Valley elementary school, golf course, restaurants and shopping. Popular floor plan with lush back yard with island of grass. Fourth bedroom has double doors and can double as a den.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
2786 N 136TH Drive
2786 North 136th Drive, Goodyear, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2550 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom fully furnished single family home with 2 car garage on the Palm Valley Golf Course! Heated pebble tech pool & spa & outdoor kitchen! The backyard overlooks the golf course.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
2789 N 142ND Lane
2789 North 142nd Lane, Goodyear, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$5,900
3089 sqft
This is a fully furnished rental - Peak season pricing $6000/mo + taxes and fee's ~ Off peak pricing $2800/mo + taxes and fee's ~ All other months vary ~ Welcome to our Palm Valley furnished home located in the gated community on the Palm Valley

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
13822 W KEIM Drive
13822 West Keim Drive, Maricopa County, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1469 sqft
Looking for a place to call home while on vacation. This house includes all the amenities. Great room open to kitchen and dining. 4 bedrooms complete with beds one room with bunk beds. Nice lush backyard to enjoy on the patio. 2 car garage.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Pebblecreek
1 Unit Available
15129 W FAIRMOUNT Avenue
15129 West Fairmount Avenue, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1445 sqft
VACATION RENTAL!! MAY 12TH 2020- OCTOBER 15TH 2020 - ELEGANT 2 BEDROOM PLUS A DEN IN DESIRABLE PEBBLECREEK, GOODYEAR, AZ - HOME IS FULLY FURNISHED WITH HIGH END FURNITURE - UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH BEAUTIFUL GRANITE COUNTERS - 2019 CUSTOM CABINETS -

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Dreaming Summit
1 Unit Available
5615 N 134TH Drive
5615 North 134th Drive, Maricopa County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2432 sqft
RAZOR SHARP HOME! * IMMACULATE INSIDE & OUT * FANTASTIC GATED COMMUNITY * STONE TRIMMED ELEVATION * GREAT ROOM OPEN FLOOR PLAN * SPLIT MASTER * EXTENSIVE TILE * NEUTRAL CARPET * HUGE ISLAND KITCHEN * 42 INCH STAGGERED OAK CABINETS * CORIAN COUNTERS

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
2430 N 142ND Drive
2430 North 142nd Drive, Goodyear, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2055 sqft
NOT available until April 1st, 2020. ***Need a FULLY FURNISHED rental? Owner pays all utilities but the electric! Only 1 Car can be in the garage as part is owner's storage. Single Story. 2 Bedroom PLUS Den. Golf course home nestle in Palm Valley.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Wigwam Creek South
1 Unit Available
12886 W SEGOVIA Drive
12886 West Segovia Drive, Maricopa County, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1923 sqft
This move-in ready home sits on a large, 1/4 acre homesite with no backyard neighbors & offers 4 bedrooms & 2 baths in 1923 SqFt. Open great room floor plan with laminate flooring, built-ins for media equipment, & vaulted ceilings.

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Dreaming Summit
1 Unit Available
5521 Castano Drive
5521 North Castano Drive, Maricopa County, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2025 sqft
Over 2000 sq ft nestled in the desirable Dreaming Summit area in Litchfield Park!! This home has a wide open and bright floor plan, easy care wood floors, sparkling pool, with pool care included and huge 3 car garage with extra storage cabinets -

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
Palm Valley
1 Unit Available
2801 North Litchfield Road
2801 North Litchfield Road, Goodyear, AZ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1048 sqft
SHORT TERM VACATION RENTAL 30 DAY MINIMUM. Comfort at its best in this vacationerï¿½??s 2 bedroom, 2 bath with vaulted ceilings throughout. This unit is a second story with balcony and garage below.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Corte Sierra
1 Unit Available
3921 N 125th Drive
3921 North 125th Drive, Avondale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,549
1530 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,530 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Dreaming Summit
1 Unit Available
6132 N Florence Ave
6132 North Florence Avenue, Maricopa County, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
2235 sqft
**JUST REMODELED!!** **ALL NEW PAINT, ALL NEW FLOORING, BRAND NEW KITCHEN APPLIANCES** 4 Bedroom + Den/Office located downstairs + Large upstairs loft. 2.5 Baths. Wood-looking vinyl plank flooring located downstairs, carpet in the den and upstairs.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Wigwam Creek South
1 Unit Available
12852 W Redondo Dr
12852 West Redondo Drive, Maricopa County, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1678 sqft
3 Bedrooms With A Den/Office/Hobby Room And Two Full Bathrooms, Kitchen Island With Snack Bar, Built-In Microwave, Smooth Top Range/Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Dining In Kitchen/Great Room, Ceiling Fans, Diagonally Installed Tile And Carpet

Last updated June 14 at 02:20am
Wigwam Creek South
1 Unit Available
4538 N. 129th Avenue
4538 North 129th Avenue, Maricopa County, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1923 sqft
Well maintained home in desirable Wigwam Creek South subdivision is ready for you to move in. This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has neutral tile in the kitchen, baths and hall and a versatile great room floor plan.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Dreaming Summit
1 Unit Available
13430 W Jacobson Dr
13430 West Jacobson Drive, Maricopa County, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
3382 sqft
13430 W Jacobson Dr Available 04/15/20 4 bedroom 2.5 bath with a pool in Dreaming summit is available for April 15th - Spacious 4 bedroom 2.
Results within 5 miles of Litchfield Park
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
33 Units Available
Aventura
10350 W McDowell Rd, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,084
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to I-10, with easy access to downtown. Units offer dishwasher, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and ceiling fans. Community includes pool, parking, gym, hot tub and clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 01:19am
63 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium
9999 W Missouri Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,305
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1022 sqft
Introducing Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium, located on 99th Avenue and Cardinals Way in Phoenix, which is under construction and slated to open this fall.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Litchfield Park, AZ

Litchfield Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

