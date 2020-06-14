Apartment List
153 Apartments for rent in Tolleson, AZ with garage

Tolleson apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st...
1 of 25

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
4 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities At Country Place
2500 S 99th Ave, Tolleson, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,202
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1022 sqft
Christopher Todd Communities is proud to announce 154 new luxury Farmhouse-style one and two bedroom single-level rental homes located on the border of Phoenix in Tolleson.
Results within 1 mile of Tolleson
1 of 33

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
32 Units Available
Aventura
10350 W McDowell Rd, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,084
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location close to I-10, with easy access to downtown. Units offer dishwasher, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and ceiling fans. Community includes pool, parking, gym, hot tub and clubhouse.
1 of 21

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Bolero
7725 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$965
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$965
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
847 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments with stainless steel kitchen appliances, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Swimming pool and outdoor grill. Carport and garage parking spaces. Convenient location off I-10.
1 of 30

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Harbor Shores
10 Units Available
Zinc Apartments
2005 North 103rd Drive, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,175
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1057 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
1188 sqft
Your desert oasis awaits! Experience an unparalleled lifestyle at Zinc Apartments in Avondale.
1 of 18

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
28 Units Available
West Town Court
8400 W Virginia Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,076
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1344 sqft
Modern apartments have hardwood floors, sophisticated black kitchen appliances and ceiling fans. Get work done in the business center or hang out in the clubhouse. Close to bus routes on Thomas Road and 83rd Avenue.
1 of 15

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
2 Units Available
Del Mar Apartments
8550 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Del Mar Apartments. Our remarkable apartments in Phoenix, AZ are located near Interstate 10 and the 101 Expressway. You are just minutes from the best dining, shopping, and entertainment that Phoenix has to offer.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8520 W Sonora Street
8520 West Sonora Street, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,429
1608 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8736 W Cypress Street
8736 West Cypress Street, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1135 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10039 W Hess Street
10039 West Hess Street, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,549
1869 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 21

Last updated June 7 at 07:18am
Sheely Farms
1 Unit Available
9422 W Terri Lee Dr
9422 West Terri Lee Drive, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1380 sqft
3 Bedrooms And 2 Bathroom. Tile in all the right places, carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen features granite counters, eat in kitchen, refrigerator, range/oven and dishwasher.

1 of 10

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
9025 W Toronto Way
9025 West Toronto Way, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2025 sqft
This perfect 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom is perfect for anyone. Newly remodeled and rent ready. 2 car garage and beautiful kitchen and master bedroom!

1 of 29

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Sanctuary
1 Unit Available
10874 W Locust Lane
10874 West Locust Lane, Avondale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1768 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,768 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 5 miles of Tolleson
1 of 13

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 07:05am
63 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium
9999 W Missouri Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,305
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1022 sqft
Introducing Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium, located on 99th Avenue and Cardinals Way in Phoenix, which is under construction and slated to open this fall.
1 of 13

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 06:19am
14 Units Available
Rio Santa Fe
13015 W Rancho Santa Fe Blvd, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,005
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1235 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets and balcony. Community offers 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse, gym, pool. Near Nexcare health care, grocery and local transit. Less than 20 miles from downtown Phoenix.
1 of 24

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
22 Units Available
Copper Falls
5151 North 95th Avenue, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,225
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1315 sqft
BRAND NEW LUXURY APARTMENTS NOW OPEN IN GLENDALE! Schedule a self-guided or virtual tour today! Experience modern, unparalleled, luxury, living at its finest.
1 of 16

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Edgewater
102 S 4th Ave, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,130
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
756 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious apartments include air conditioning, balcony or patio, and dishwasher. Community features beautiful landscaping, pool and picnic area with barbecue. Located in the heart of Avondale close to shopping, schools and restaurants.
1 of 22

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
48 Units Available
Bella Mirage
3800 North El Mirage Road, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$964
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,578
1311 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! You've found the perfect place with luxurious apartment features and a community bursting with amenities.
1 of 12

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 07:05am
15 Units Available
Pillar at Westgate
6610 N 93rd Ave, Glendale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,070
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1364 sqft
Luxurious apartments with open layouts. Enjoy in-unit laundry. Onsite amenities include a pool and hot tub, business center, and grill station. Near Gila River Arena and University of Phoenix Stadium.
1 of 21

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Arezzo Apartment Homes
7205 W McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1385 sqft
Easy access to I-10 in these luxury 2-3 bedroom apartments. Thoughtful features like garbage disposal, ceiling fans and more. Playground and pool for fun. Dogs and cats allowed.
1 of 24

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Palm Valley
25 Units Available
Palm Valley
1891 N Litchfield Rd, Goodyear, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,135
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1382 sqft
Beautiful location on 16 acres, close to local freeways. Units include laundry, hardwood floors, patio/balcony and garbage disposal. Luxury community features parking, pool, playground and clubhouse.
1 of 35

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Coldwater Springs
23 Units Available
Coldwater Springs
12115 W Van Buren St, Avondale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,016
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1241 sqft
Apartment community in the West Valley with access to I-10, Loop 101, and downtown Phoenix. Minutes from upscale dining, shopping, entertainment, sporting events. One-, two- and three-bedrooms with gourmet kitchen, spacious closets, in-unit laundry.
1 of 43

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
6 Units Available
Tamarron Apartments
4410 N 99th Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,215
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort-style apartment complex located close to the Loop 101 and I-10 Interchange, as well as shopping and dining. Spacious apartments feature crown molding, stainless steel appliances and two-tone paint.
1 of 11

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
Palm Crest at Station 40
3816 N 83rd Ave, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$855
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated apartment homes conveniently located near downtown Phoenix. Units feature appliances, dishwasher, microwave, hardwood floors, high-speed internet and fireplace. Grounds feature pool, 24-hour gym, community garden and more.
1 of 60

1 of 60

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
4 Units Available
Christopher Todd Communities On Camelback
12350 W East Camelback Road, Litchfield Park, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,176
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1022 sqft
Christopher Todd Communities has opened our new community adjacent to the picturesque city of Litchfield Park in the Phoenix west valley, ranked among the best places to live in America.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Tolleson, AZ

Tolleson apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

