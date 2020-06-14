137 Apartments for rent in Sun City, AZ with garage

Apartment List
Sun City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Sun City
12 Units Available
Natura Villas
10847 W Olive Ave, Sun City, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,130
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1106 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments have ceiling fans and efficient appliances. Hang out at the cyber cafe and coffee bar, or meet up with friends at the sand volleyball court. Located just steps from several restaurants.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
19017 N PALO VERDE Drive
19017 North Palo Verde Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2150 sqft
Yes, this home is available! Beautiful executive home in the heart of northern Sun City! This is not one of those seasonal rentals just thrown together with garage sale furnishings.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10814 W EL CAPITAN Circle
10814 West El Capitan Circle North, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
995 sqft
Take a look at this very nice, updated & well cared for beauty! Inviting front porch, decorative security screen & glass paneled entry door.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
9613 W COTTONWOOD Drive
9613 West Cottonwood Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,550
1998 sqft
Great seasonal rental (this season or next season)! Enjoy Sun City amenities now! This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, (almost 2000sf), with nice, functional floor plan.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
17411 N APPALOOSA Drive
17411 North Appaloosa Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1160 sqft
Very nice seasonal rental! Neat and clean! Enjoy the vast array of Sun City amenities! This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, with nice, functional floor plan and all tile.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
11811 N Sun Valley Drive
11811 North Sun Valley Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1420 sqft
Very nice seasonal home (55+) in the heart of Sun City, close to shopping, sports events and the recreation centers! Spacious floor plan consisting of front living room, inviting rear family room overlooking the golf course view! Functional

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10421 W Salem Drive
10421 West Salem Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1149 sqft
No Application Fees! You must be 55+ years of age to live in this community. Very nice 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Sun City home. This home is currently fully furnished but can also be rented unfurnished.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10001 W THUNDERBIRD Boulevard W
10001 West Thunderbird Boulevard, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1318 sqft
FRESHLY PAINTED, BRAND NEW WOOD- LIKE FLOORS THROUGH MUCH OFTHE PROPERTY. THIS IS AN EXCELLENT 2 BEDROOM TOWNHOME THAT IS READY FOR NEW OCCUPANTS. ALMOST NEW SELF CLEANING OVEN/RANGE AND REFRIGERATOR.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
17406 N COTTONWOOD Drive
17406 North Cottonwood Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
918 sqft
This wonderful 55 and older residence is nestled in a quiet neighborhood just off of Bell in Sun City.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
9720 W BRIARWOOD Circle
9720 West Briarwood Circle, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1832 sqft
Beautiful Single Family Home in the over 55 community of Sun City.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
19822 N 100TH Drive
19822 North 100th Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2142 sqft
Great 55 PLUS COMMUNITY home in Sun City Phase 3. Fully furnished w/everything you need! Corner cul-de-sac lot. 2 bed/2bath w/formal living room & separate formal dining room. Open kitchen concept w/breakfast bar open to family room.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
15219 N RIDGEVIEW Road
15219 North Ridgeview Road, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1617 sqft
Fully Furnished 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Separate living room for quite enjoyment. Updated Kitchen with breakfast bar, open to dining and great room. bedroom 1 with queen bed, bed 2 with full futon, and master bedroom with king. 2 tv.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
14038 N LAKEFOREST Drive
14038 North Lakeforest Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1745 sqft
Move in ready. Very well maintained 3 bed, 2 bath home with 2 car garage. Adult Community. Open and Spacious Floorplan. Bonus Room with cozy brick fireplace. Sitting area out front and covered patio out back with fenced yard. Rec fees extra.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10016 W TARRYTOWN Avenue
10016 West Tarrytown Avenue, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
972 sqft
2 Bedroom Home In Sun City. Adult Community. Tons of Amenities. Great Location. Open and Spacious Floorplan. Large Yard. No Section 8*AGENTS PLEASE SEE REALTOR REMARKS

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10426 W CAMDEN Avenue
10426 West Camden Avenue, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1345 sqft
Pride of ownership boasts in this charming 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom bungalow home.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
12047 N SAINT ANNES Drive
12047 North Saint Anne's Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1556 sqft
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 3 BED 2 BATH VACATION RENTAL ON THE NORTH GOLF COURSE, TBOX #4, ALMOST A 1/2 ACRE LOT THAT HAS EXPANSIVE VIEWS OF THE GOLF COURSE BUT NO BALLS TO BEWARE OF.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10251 W IRONWOOD Drive
10251 West Ironwood Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1541 sqft
BEAUTIFUL NEWLY REMODELED VACATION RENTAL ON THE COUNTRY CLUB GOLF COURSE. DOUBLE FAIRWAY AT THE END TUCKED AWAY FROM WAYWARD BALLS. SLEEPS 4+.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
9815 W REDWOOD Drive
9815 West Redwood Drive, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1416 sqft
This well maintained home 3 bed 2 bath homes comes furnished at $1,800.00 month or unfurnished at $1,700.00 mo. Private Patio For Entertaining, Home Has Has Recent Updates. Come Stay Here While Your Looking For Your Forever Home.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
12018 N RIO VISTA Drive
12018 North Rio Vista Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1946 sqft
Very Spacious home with LARGE LIVING ROOM with newer carpet. FORMAL DINING area - LARGE open KITCHEN with FAMILY ROOM & many BUILT-INS.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
10363 W PEORIA Avenue
10363 West Peoria Avenue, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1037 sqft
This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath, end unit with carport garage that has enough space to fit most cars and golf cart. Newly updated unit! Has laundry, dishwasher, microwave, stove, and oven in unit.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
9515 W LINDGREN Avenue
9515 West Lindgren Avenue, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,250
1364 sqft
UPDATED AND REMODELED BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM HOME WITH 1.75 BATHROOMS, GRANITE COUNTERS, NEW CABINETS APPLIANCES. THE HOUSE SITS ON A LARGE LOT WITH A NICE COVERED PATIO IN THE BACK YARD. THERE IS PLENTY OF ROOM IN YOUR 2 CAR GARAGE FOR YOUR CAR.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
9411 W CEDAR HILLS Circle N
9411 W Cedar Hill Cir, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1158 sqft
Fully furnished, 2 BR, 2 BATH in 55+ community. Spacious & comfortable, this home includes everything you need. Perfect place to relax after enjoying all sunny Arizona has to offer.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
9930 W CROSBY Circle S
9930 West Crosby Circle South, Sun City, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1498 sqft
''55+ Older Community'' Completely renovated home with every consideration possible made in this wonderful 55+ Sun City community! New kitchen reconstructed to allow for ample storage and use of space with granite counter tops and brand new

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Sun City
1 Unit Available
11026 N Balboa Drive
11026 North Balboa Drive, Sun City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1757 sqft
*REMODELED GOLF COURSE HOME** This home has been beautifully updated and offers golf course views! Modern home fully furnished with lavish cozy beds, 55'' TV in master and 65'' in living room with Roku. Everything you need is right here.
City Guide for Sun City, AZ

Sun City is a retirement community in the Valley of the Sun. In fact, there are requirements when it comes to wisdom and maturity if you want to move here. Okay, there are just minimum age restrictions, so bring ID 'cause we're sure you don't look old enough to retire!

Sun City is an unincorporated town in Phoenix with about 39,000 residents. The median age in this area is 75 years old, and that's not a coincidence; this is a retirement community for sure. As you can probably guess from the name, the climate is hot and sunny for about eight months of the year. Then from November until about February, it's slightly less sunny, and maybe cold enough for a thin jacket. So if you want to leave a life of snow-shoveling behind when you retire, Sun City is a great area to look for places to rent. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Sun City, AZ

Sun City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

