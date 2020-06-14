137 Apartments for rent in Sun City, AZ with garage
Sun City is a retirement community in the Valley of the Sun. In fact, there are requirements when it comes to wisdom and maturity if you want to move here. Okay, there are just minimum age restrictions, so bring ID 'cause we're sure you don't look old enough to retire!
Sun City is an unincorporated town in Phoenix with about 39,000 residents. The median age in this area is 75 years old, and that's not a coincidence; this is a retirement community for sure. As you can probably guess from the name, the climate is hot and sunny for about eight months of the year. Then from November until about February, it's slightly less sunny, and maybe cold enough for a thin jacket. So if you want to leave a life of snow-shoveling behind when you retire, Sun City is a great area to look for places to rent. See more
Sun City apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.