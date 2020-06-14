Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

315 Apartments for rent in Paradise Valley, AZ with garage

Paradise Valley apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins...

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
9024 N KOBER Road
9024 North Kober Road, Paradise Valley, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
10049 sqft
This striking 2-acre estate underwent a massive remodel in 2018. The home has a bright, new, transitional feel while keeping the stately heritage from its original construction.

Last updated June 14
Finisterre
1 Unit Available
6010 E NAUMANN Drive
6010 East Naumann Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$27,500
11161 sqft
Experience Stately Living, in Paradise Valley's prestigious Guard Gated neighborhood, Finisterre. This 5 bedroom designer estate offers stunning views of Iconic Camelback and Mummy Mountain.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
5145 N 71ST Place
5145 North 71st Place, Paradise Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$8,500
3511 sqft
CLASSIC CUSTOM HOME SITUATED CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN SCOTTSDALE. OPEN FLOOR PLAN OFFERING AN ENTERTAINING ENVIRONMENT.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
6821 N 46TH Street
6821 North 46th Street, Paradise Valley, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$30,000
11001 sqft
Amazing gated 3.2 acre estate framing Camelback Mountain.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
9322 N 71st Street
9322 North 71st Street, Paradise Valley, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$14,000
5440 sqft
Located in Fanfol Manor, this gated, paradise valley estate has been meticulously maintained & is the definition of luxury living.

Last updated June 14
Finisterre
1 Unit Available
6163 N 61ST Place
6163 North 61st Place, Paradise Valley, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$6,900
6431 sqft
Positioned on an extremely private & stunning interior lot in the guard-gated & highly desired development of Finisterre - one of the most coveted areas of Paradise Valley, this estate home has a split floor plan with 5 ensuite bedrooms & a separate

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
6939 E SUNNYVALE Road
6939 East Sunnyvale Road, Paradise Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2152 sqft
Pristine and classic three bedroom PLUS den nestled in a multi-million dollar neighborhood in Paradise Valley.

Last updated June 14
Tatum Garden Estates
1 Unit Available
5116 E BERNEIL Drive
5116 East Berneil Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
3602 sqft
AWESOME STATELY HOME SITUATED ON ACRE+ LOT IN THE HEART OF PARADISE VALLEY-CLOSE TO GREAT SHOPPING & RESTAURANTS*REMODELED 2018 INTERIOR-ALL NEWER TILE FLOORING, FRESH INTERIOR PAINT, LIGHT FIXTURES & GRANITE BATHROOM COUNTER TOPS!*WOOD FLOORING IN

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
7616 N 69TH Place
7616 North 69th Place, Paradise Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2128 sqft
WONDERFULLY REMODELED 4 BDRM, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE PARADISE VALLEY HOME IN A QUIET, TUCKED AWAY LOCATION!! HOME FEATURES AN UPDATED KITCHEN THAT OPENS TO THE FAMILY ROOM WITH NEWER STAINLESS STEEL GAS STOVE & MICROWAVE, STAINLESS STEEL REFRIGERATOR,

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
9151 N KOBER Road
9151 North Kober Road, Paradise Valley, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$22,000
5148 sqft
Pandemic Fortress-2.5 Acres Hidden in PV. $500,000 in electronic controls and Metal Shutters for Dark Mode.

Last updated June 14
Stone Canyon
1 Unit Available
5718 N 54th Street
5718 North 54th Street, Paradise Valley, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$18,000
5413 sqft
Extraordinary estate nestled at the base of Camelback Mountain with dramatic mountain views, boasting an intimate picturesque scene of the famed ''Praying Monk''.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
5761 N CASA BLANCA Drive
5761 North Casa Blanca Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$35,000
7364 sqft
Luxury unfolding at every turn, sprawling 7400sqft,purely decadent gem! Plush furnishings, fine linens,very special home built w/the finest luxury details appreciated by those even with the most discerning eye.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
6303 N 33rd St
6303 North 33rd Street, Paradise Valley, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
12000 sqft
MASSIVE PARADISE VALLEY MANSION! - Property Id: 268662 Looking for 3-6 month furnished lease. Gorgeous custom retreat in exclusive gated community. Backyard features negative edge pool, outdoor fireplace & BBQ.
Results within 1 mile of Paradise Valley
Verified

Last updated June 14
Monterey at Mountain View
25 Units Available
Camden Montierra
9850 N 73rd St, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,229
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1374 sqft
Located close to Scottsdale Fashion Square. Units have open kitchen plans with stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to 24-hour fitness center, hot tub and business center.
Verified

Last updated June 14
Downtown Scottsdale
52 Units Available
Optima Sonoran Village
6895 E Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,493
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,813
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,773
1348 sqft
Luxury amenities including a putting green, car wash area, and sauna. Interiors include stainless-steel appliances, granite counters, and washer/dryer. The pet-friendly apartments are on Camelback Road, across the street from Fashion Square Mall.
Verified

Last updated June 14
$
Camelback Corridor
25 Units Available
Capri on Camelback
5115 N 40th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$799
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$947
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
992 sqft
Great location in Phoenix, nestled under Camelback Mountain. Units include granite counters, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Residents enjoy communal amenities like 24-hour laundry, internet cafe and parking.
Verified

Last updated June 14
42 Units Available
The Angela
2727 East Camelback Road, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,599
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,931
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,856
1251 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

Last updated June 14
Downtown Scottsdale
28 Units Available
Broadstone Waterfront
7025 E Via Soleri Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,665
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,684
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1151 sqft
Units include laundry, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Community features parking garage, coffee bar, pool and pool table. Set at the Scottsdale Waterfront, with stunning views of the Arizona Canal and Camelback Mountain.
Verified

Last updated June 14
Arcadia
53 Units Available
Citrine
4900 N 44th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,410
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1064 sqft
Ten-minute drive to Camelback Esplanade. Residences come with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Common amenities include a gym, hot tub, internet cafe, conference room, fire pit, pool and sauna. Pets welcome.
Verified

Last updated June 14
6 Units Available
The Lincoln Scottsdale
7100 E Lincoln Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,427
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,613
949 sqft
One- and two-bedroom luxury apartments in great, convenient location. Top features include hardwood floors, fireplace, walk-in closets and balcony. Just three miles from downtown Scottsdale and 15 miles from Phoenix.
Verified

Last updated June 14
$
Arcadia Lite
9 Units Available
Domus by Mark-Taylor
4445 N 36th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$995
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1173 sqft
The Arcadia Village Shopping Center and Arizona Canal Trail are just a short drive from this community. There's an on-site fitness center, swimming pool and hot spa. Units feature floor-to-ceiling windows and floating hardwood floors.
Verified

Last updated June 14
Arcadia Lite
6 Units Available
Cascades
3550 E Campbell Ave, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,170
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1316 sqft
On-site amenities include walk-in closets, private balcony or patio, pool, gym and stunning mountain views. Close to I-17, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and plenty of shopping venues at the Biltmore Mall and Camelback Colonnade.

Last updated June 14
Clearwater Hills
1 Unit Available
7417 N RED LEDGE Drive
7417 North Red Ledge Drive, Maricopa County, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
4674 sqft
Luxury lease in guard gated Clearwater Hills. Also available furnished for $7500.00 per month. Views are spectacular from this home. Wonderful patio areas for outside dining and enjoying your morning cup of coffee.

Last updated June 14
Biltmore
1 Unit Available
6123 N 28TH Place
6123 North 28th Place, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1488 sqft
LOCATED ON THE ARIZONA BILTMORE LINKS COURSE . VIEWS OF THE WRIGLEY MANSION, PRAYING MONK, AND CITY AND MOUNTAIN VIEWS.
City Guide for Paradise Valley, AZ

"When she was just a girl / She expected the world / But it flew away from her reach / So she ran away in her sleep / Dreamed of para- para- paradise / Para- para- paradise / Para- para- paradise" -- From "Paradise" by Coldplay

Few neighborhoods live up to their wildly decadent names but Paradise Valley, located north of Scottsdale, has to be one of the exceptions. With a population of 12,820 (2010 U.S. Census) residents enjoy the proximity of a stunning mountain desert landscape interspersed with towering Saguaro cacti, making you think you might be in the middle of a cowboy film set. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Paradise Valley, AZ

Paradise Valley apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

