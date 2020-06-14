315 Apartments for rent in Paradise Valley, AZ with garage
1 of 75
1 of 32
1 of 43
1 of 49
1 of 106
1 of 47
1 of 12
1 of 46
1 of 24
1 of 23
1 of 50
1 of 67
1 of 89
1 of 31
1 of 20
1 of 11
1 of 17
1 of 105
1 of 23
1 of 54
1 of 11
1 of 15
1 of 34
1 of 12
"When she was just a girl / She expected the world / But it flew away from her reach / So she ran away in her sleep / Dreamed of para- para- paradise / Para- para- paradise / Para- para- paradise" -- From "Paradise" by Coldplay
Few neighborhoods live up to their wildly decadent names but Paradise Valley, located north of Scottsdale, has to be one of the exceptions. With a population of 12,820 (2010 U.S. Census) residents enjoy the proximity of a stunning mountain desert landscape interspersed with towering Saguaro cacti, making you think you might be in the middle of a cowboy film set. See more
Paradise Valley apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.