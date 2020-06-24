All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
Estates On Maryland
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:45 PM

Estates On Maryland

Open Now until 6pm
1802 W Maryland Ave · (480) 372-9733
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1802 W Maryland Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85015

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2060 · Avail. Sep 5

$951

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 627 sqft

Unit 3047 · Avail. Sep 10

$1,043

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

Unit 1030 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,104

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 754 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2016 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,156

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1034 sqft

Unit 1017 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,388

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1034 sqft

Unit 3088 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,268

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1121 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1010 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,640

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1361 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Estates On Maryland.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
internet cafe
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
media room
yoga
cats allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
e-payments
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Estates on Maryland Apartments in Phoenix, Arizona, is currently undergoing renovations to both their community amenities and apartment homes. The gated community offers a game room, guest suite, 24-hour fitness center, two refreshing pools, Internet cafe, and a Bark Park and Yoga Room on the way. The location provides easy access to l-17, the Metro Light Rail, and downtown Phoenix as well as minutes from the Biltmore area, Scottsdale, hiking trails, entertainment and dining. Washers and dryers, microwaves, garden tubs and oversized closets are in all of the one, two and three bedroom floorplans. Homes also feature private patios or balconies, extra storage, crown molding and the availability of private garages.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Estates On Maryland have any available units?
Estates On Maryland has 13 units available starting at $951 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does Estates On Maryland have?
Some of Estates On Maryland's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Estates On Maryland currently offering any rent specials?
Estates On Maryland is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Estates On Maryland pet-friendly?
Yes, Estates On Maryland is pet friendly.
Does Estates On Maryland offer parking?
Yes, Estates On Maryland offers parking.
Does Estates On Maryland have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Estates On Maryland offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Estates On Maryland have a pool?
Yes, Estates On Maryland has a pool.
Does Estates On Maryland have accessible units?
Yes, Estates On Maryland has accessible units.
Does Estates On Maryland have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Estates On Maryland has units with dishwashers.
