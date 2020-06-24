Amenities

***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour. If you elect to use our online tour scheduler, please note that an appointment request is not confirmed until approved by a member of our leasing team.***Estates on Maryland Apartments in Phoenix, Arizona, is currently undergoing renovations to both their community amenities and apartment homes. The gated community offers a game room, guest suite, 24-hour fitness center, two refreshing pools, Internet cafe, and a Bark Park and Yoga Room on the way. The location provides easy access to l-17, the Metro Light Rail, and downtown Phoenix as well as minutes from the Biltmore area, Scottsdale, hiking trails, entertainment and dining. Washers and dryers, microwaves, garden tubs and oversized closets are in all of the one, two and three bedroom floorplans. Homes also feature private patios or balconies, extra storage, crown molding and the availability of private garages.