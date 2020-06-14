Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:36 AM

76 Apartments for rent in Anthem, AZ with garage

Anthem apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Anthem
16 Units Available
BelaRosa
3825 W Anthem Way, Anthem, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,130
1048 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1360 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, close to I-17. Community features pool, playground park, and 24-hour gym. Units offer residents laundry, patio or balcony, granite counters, garbage disposal, and more amenities.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
2609 W MEDINAH Way
2609 West Medinah Way, Anthem, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2153 sqft
This home is located very close to the elementary school and a great small playground. The home has beautiful travertine and carpet flooring. The Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counters, lots of storage storage.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
39516 N HILLERMAN Way
39516 North Hillerman Way, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1135 sqft
Beautiful home in an ideal location in Anthem Parkside. Bright and open 3 bedroom, 2 bath with 2 car garage. Nicely kept desert landscape with mountain views from the backyard.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
3659 W MCCAULEY Court
3659 West Mccauley Court, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1469 sqft
Furnished patio home. Absolutely beautifully and can be rented fully furnished or unfurnished. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home sleeps 6. The kitchen has upgraded staggered cabinets and black appliances and gas range.

1 of 59

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
42045 N CROOKED STICK Road
42045 North Crooked Stick Road, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2454 sqft
Welcome to the Anthem Country Club and this fully furnished Peregrine floor plan on a premium golf lot overlooking both the 9th and 18th green of the Persimmon golf course.

1 of 44

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
1776 W OWENS Way
1776 West Owens Way, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1454 sqft
Fully furnished Anthem Country Club home for rent. Rates: Dec 2020 - April 2021: $3,000/mo including utilities (3 month minimum required). May - Nov 2021: $1,600/mo plus utilities (6 month minimum required).

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
40002 N MAIDSTONE Court
40002 North Maidstone Court, Anthem, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
3484 sqft
What a special home. 4 bedroom plus den which could easily be considered the 5th bedroom.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
42732 N COURAGE Trail
42732 North Courage Trail, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2075 sqft
THIS IS A HIGH QUALITY CONSTRUCTED HOME, WITH INSULATED AND COOLED ATTIC SPACES, LOW-E WINDOWS, ADDITIONALLY INSULATED WALLS, AND FULLY COVERED BACK PATIO.....WHICH ALL ADDS UP TO AN EFFICIENT, AND COMFORTABLE HOME.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
42102 N LONG COVE Way
42102 North Long Cove Way, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2542 sqft
High end furnsihed rental on the golf course in the gated community of Anthem Country Club! VIEWS in every direction! Relax in your backyard oasis, poolside, with the peaceful sound of waterfalls.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
40902 N CONGRESSIONAL Drive
40902 North Congressional Drive, Anthem, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2793 sqft
ENJOY THE LIFE STYLE OF LIVING IN ANTHEM COUNTRY CLUB WITH ALL THE AMENITIES OF A FIRST CLASS RESORT AND LIVE IN THIS BEAUTIFUL 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME WITH A SPACIOUS 3 CAR GARAGE!BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN AREA WITH GRANITE COUNTERS, KITCHEN ISLAND,

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
41714 N SIGNAL HILL Court
41714 North Signal Hill Court, Anthem, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
4319 sqft
Fully furnished vacation rental! Exceptional 5 bedroom, den, 4.5 bath, single level in the gated Anthem Country Club community! Located in a quiet cul-de-sac just down the street from the Ironwood Clubhouse.

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
40825 N BARNUM Way
40825 North Barnum Way, Anthem, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1672 sqft
Anthem Parkside-2 bedroom, den, 2 bath, single level rental home! Kitchen includes smooth top electric range, built-in microwave and dishwasher, refrigerator, island and Corian counters.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
41332 N Rolling Green Way
41332 North Rolling Green Way, Anthem, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1344 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY Winter 2020! Start packing your bags to enjoy this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom vacation rental in the beautiful N Valley Community of Anthem Country Club! Great Room floor plan with diagonally-laid tile.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
41638 N EMERALD LAKE Drive
41638 North Emerald Lake Drive, Anthem, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
2182 sqft
Start packing your bags to enjoy this 2 bedroom, den, 2 bathroom vacation rental in the beautiful North Phoenix community of Anthem Country Club! The kitchen features quality craftsmanship with espresso colored cabinets, granite counters, stainless

1 of 72

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
40505 N LYTHAM Court
40505 North Lytham Way, Anthem, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$5,000
3304 sqft
Exquisite Anthem Country Club Designer's Home! Experience the amazing lifestyle at Anthem Country Club in this gorgeous 4BR-Den-3.

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
1873 W MORSE Drive
1873 West Morse Drive, Anthem, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1454 sqft
Furnished Vacation Rental! 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in gated North Valley community of Anthem Country Club. Great room floor plan on private lot with partial view fencing. Queen bed in each bedroom. Walk-in shower and dual sinks in master bath.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
42127 N Celebration Way
42127 North Celebration Lane, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1986 sqft
Live in luxury in this fully-furnished 3BR-Den-2BA Golf Course home in the gated Landing Enclave. Conveniently located within blocks of the 63-acre community park, shops & dining. Breath-taking golf course & panoramic mountain views.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
40314 N BELL MEADOW Trail
40314 North Bell Meadow Trail, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
1264 sqft
Anthem Country Club 3 bedroom 2 bath fully furnished Vacation Style Home overlooking 6th hole of Ironwood Golf Course.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
41614 N PANTHER CREEK Trail
41614 North Panther Creek Trail, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
2730 sqft
3 bedroom, den, 3.5 bathroom furnished vacation rental in Anthem Country Club! Main house has 2 bedrooms, den and 2.5 baths. Guest casita is 1 bedroom, 1 full bath. Endless sunsets from the backyard with a perfectly-sized, heated spool.

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
40708 N NOBLE HAWK Court
40708 North Noble Hawk Way, Anthem, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1870 sqft
Furnished Vacation Rental! 2 bedroom, den, 2 bath single level home in gated North Valley community of Anthem Country Club.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
1327 W SPIRIT Drive
1327 West Spirit Drive, Anthem, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3304 sqft
Looking for a rental home that feels like home? This beautiful Sonoma model with 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms just may fit the bill.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
3333 W KING Drive
3333 West King Drive, Anthem, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2152 sqft
Truly your home away from home! Experience a vacation home where you are so comfortable you don't want to leave. Turn on the fire, grab your book and snuggle on the couch for a relaxing evening.

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
42144 N ANTHEM HEIGHTS Drive
42144 North Anthem Heights Drive, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2082 sqft
Anthem Country Club Living at its best! An incredible, elevated lot with distant mountain and city light views backing to an open area. This 3 Bedroom, 2 bath Telluride model has an office in front instead of a formal living room.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
40817 N PRESTANCIA Court
40817 North Prestancia Court, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2082 sqft
Furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath vacation rental in Anthem Country Club with amazing golf course and distant mountain views! Pack your bags to enjoy this lovely home. Minimum one month rental required.
City Guide for Anthem, AZ

Little Anthem, Arizona, and its residents probably are not interested in repeating a year like 2012. In July, a freak storm dumped 5.01 inches of rain on the town in a span of 90 minutes. Nine people had to be rescued from the resulting flood waters; it was termed a "1 in 1,000-year rain catastrophe!"

Anthem has little reason for being -- it was carved out of the desert landscape in 1999 by Del Webb Properties, which is a company known for putting together golfing communities for active seniors in the unlikeliest of places. It's an unincorporated  planned development 34 miles north of downtown Phoenix, on the road to Cave Creek. It has a view of two of the prettiest peaks in the area, and there are some stately saguaros. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Anthem, AZ

Anthem apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

