76 Apartments for rent in Anthem, AZ with garage
1 of 23
1 of 12
1 of 12
1 of 15
1 of 59
1 of 44
1 of 28
1 of 31
1 of 38
1 of 24
1 of 55
1 of 48
1 of 33
1 of 40
1 of 72
1 of 52
1 of 32
1 of 25
1 of 34
1 of 53
1 of 45
1 of 22
1 of 49
1 of 39
Little Anthem, Arizona, and its residents probably are not interested in repeating a year like 2012. In July, a freak storm dumped 5.01 inches of rain on the town in a span of 90 minutes. Nine people had to be rescued from the resulting flood waters; it was termed a "1 in 1,000-year rain catastrophe!"
Anthem has little reason for being -- it was carved out of the desert landscape in 1999 by Del Webb Properties, which is a company known for putting together golfing communities for active seniors in the unlikeliest of places. It's an unincorporated planned development 34 miles north of downtown Phoenix, on the road to Cave Creek. It has a view of two of the prettiest peaks in the area, and there are some stately saguaros. See more
Anthem apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.