Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:47 AM

208 Apartments for rent in Cave Creek, AZ with garage

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
6145 E CAVE CREEK Road
6145 East Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,800
1760 sqft
Incredible 3 bedroom 2 bath new condo nestled in the heart of Cave Creek yet very quiet and private. Open floor plan with split bedrooms, covered patio with mountain views.

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
6114 E EGRET Street
6114 East Egret Street, Cave Creek, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$8,600
2745 sqft
Fully furnished home with mountain views, walking distance to Cave Creek's Frontier Town. This beautiful home is 2745 sq ft with a spacious, open floor plan and contains 4BR, 3BA, and a two car garage.

1 of 65

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
6945 E STEVENS Road
6945 East Stevens Road, Cave Creek, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
3583 sqft
Amazing Views and Privacy - Fully furnished rental with linens and dishes - This Beautiful custom home has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms. with amazing views of Black Mountain inside and out.

1 of 63

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Red Dog Ranch
1 Unit Available
5872 E RED DOG Drive
5872 Red Dog, Cave Creek, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
3560 sqft
Beautiful FURNISHED Territorial Home with amazing mountain views and privacy on 3.41 acres.
Results within 1 mile of Cave Creek

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
7112 E RIDGEVIEW Lane
7112 E Ridgeview Ln, Carefree, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
2330 sqft
Location, Location, Location!!! Gorgeous Furnished Rental Custom 2 Bedroom home in highly sought after, (private gated) community of Ridgeview Estates. 2 Car Garage, Mountain views.

1 of 69

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Terravita
1 Unit Available
6193 E BRILLIANT SKY Drive
6193 East Brilliant Sky Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
2329 sqft
Furnished Rental. Great Black Mountain Views from the front courtyard and the home backs to the 4 tee box. This home is a STELLA model with a sunny south backyard. Come and enjoy the Terravita and North Scottsdale lifestyle every day.

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
5940 E BRAMBLE BERRY Lane
5940 East Bramble Berry Lane, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
2168 sqft
Stunning furnished 3 bedroom home with tons of upgrades and beautiful modern furnishing, decor and unique home design.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
7431 E SUNDANCE Trail
7431 East Sundance Trail, Carefree, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1922 sqft
Beautiful townhome with stunning mountain views in a 55+ Community! Heated Pool, Tennis Court, Bocce Ball, Pickle-ball, and a Basketball court! Fully furnished, short term rental. Seasonal pricing applies: $2200.00 a mon to $5500.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Dove Valley Ranch
1 Unit Available
33550 N DOVE LAKES Drive
33550 North Dove Lakes Drive, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1383 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 2 bath furnished condo in a great location.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
5100 E Rancho Paloma Drive Drive
5100 Rancho Paloma Drive, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
1781 sqft
Beautiful NEW Condominium WOW Designer finishes throughout this condo. Fab Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas range, instant hot water and roll out cabinets. Open floor plan, separate den and 9' ceilings .

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
34770 N LOS REALES Drive
34770 East Los Reales Drive, Carefree, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$4,900
4033 sqft
Beautiful Custom home located on the coveted south base of Black Mountain. Walls of windows allow majestic views of Black Mountain. This Home has soaring 14 ft. ceilings, flagstone flooring with a custom gourmet kitchen open to a great room.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
5679 E PERDIDO Drive
5679 East Perdido Drive, Carefree, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$3,800
3315 sqft
MOVE-IN READY FOR YOU! LOTS OF SPACE TO GIVE YOU THAT OPEN AND PRIVATE COUNTRY FEEL, BUT STILL CLOSE ENOUGH FOR A SHORT DRIVE TO SHOPS, RESTAURANTS AND SUBURBAN LIVING.

1 of 58

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
39897 N Father Kino Trail
39897 North Father Kino Trail, Carefree, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$27,500
4923 sqft
THIS IS A FURNISHED RENTAL THAT IS AVAILABLE SEASONALLY, PRICE VARIES BASED ON MONTHS OCCUPIED! (Jan - Apr $27,500) (May, Oct - Dec $20,000) (June - September $12,500) This secluded estate is perfect for a celebrity, athlete, CEO or just a retired

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
37300 n tom darlington dr L
37300 North Tom Darlington Drive, Carefree, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1520 sqft
Mountain side Casita - Property Id: 265555 Looking for a 6 month lease. Owner will be moving in next December. Amazing hillside retreat. This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 2 car garage has it all.
Results within 5 miles of Cave Creek

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Terravita
1 Unit Available
6892 E NIGHTINGALE STAR Circle
6892 East Nightingale Star Circle, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1385 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom w/incl Casita! 4 blocks walking distance to food, shopping & restaurants.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Legend Trail
1 Unit Available
9886 E WHITEWING Drive
9886 East Whitewing Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$8,500
4420 sqft
Stunning home on a large lot in gated Legend Vista Estates at Legend Trail golf course community! The home features over 4400sf with 4 bedrooms & 4.5 baths.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
1 Unit Available
32147 N 73RD Place
32147 North 73rd Place, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
2246 sqft
Wonderfully furnished patio home in north Scottsdale in gated Solstice at Sevano. Fireplace, upgraded fixtures, furnishings. Den features pull out sofa. Quiet backyard with covered patio and fire pit overlooks the desert.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Saguaro Highlands
1 Unit Available
6540 E OBERLIN Way
6540 East Oberlin Way, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$4,600
3946 sqft
Updated Cerro Model with Open Greatroom floorplan. Ideal for entertaining and family gatherings as Living Room flows into family room and kitchen.

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Desert Mountain
1 Unit Available
39493 N 107TH Way
39493 North 107th Way, Scottsdale, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$11,000
2990 sqft
Juniper model with detached Guest House w/ fireplace on the 7th hole of the Apache golf course. All four suites include a full bath and ample closet space so each member of the foursome can have their own private accommodations.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Boulders Carefree
1 Unit Available
3068 E Ironwood Road
3068 Ironwood Road, Carefree, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$9,500
3012 sqft
Simply one of the most spectacular locations with incredible views of Black Mountain, the Boulders and the 10th fairway.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Anthem
1 Unit Available
39516 N HILLERMAN Way
39516 North Hillerman Way, Anthem, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1135 sqft
Beautiful home in an ideal location in Anthem Parkside. Bright and open 3 bedroom, 2 bath with 2 car garage. Nicely kept desert landscape with mountain views from the backyard.

1 of 92

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Terravita
1 Unit Available
6549 E SHOOTING STAR Way
6549 Shooting Star Way, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1429 sqft
Furnished Rental - Treasured 7th Fairway location w/no cart path or golf balls! Impeccably maintained & updated Great room plan features ideal sunny south facing backyard.

1 of 68

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Terravita
1 Unit Available
7125 E CANYON WREN Circle
7125 East Canyon Wren Circle, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1974 sqft
Furnished Rental . This Home offers two bedrooms two bath plus den... . Great Mountain Views from rear yard, Light and bright and cheery with tile floors and carpet, Plantation Shutters, the master closet also has built in shelving as well.

1 of 67

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Terravita
1 Unit Available
6960 E WHISPERING MESQUITE Trail
6960 East Whispering Mesquite Trail, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1620 sqft
This home is furnished and is rentable from April through October 2020 - This 2 bedroom 2 bath Novus model has been beautifully maintained and updated.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Cave Creek, AZ

Cave Creek apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

