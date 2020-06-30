Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly air conditioning oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly

9412 W HAZELWOOD ST - 4BR 2BA 101/Camelback - READY TO MOVE IN BEAUTIFUL PHOENIX HOME! CLOSE TO 101 AND I-10! CALL TODAY! - Beautiful Home close to I-10 and Loop 101. Retail, shopping, jobs, entertainment --this area has it all! Home offers 4 bedrooms(4th bedroom shown as den). 2 bathrooms, fauxwood blinds throughout,corner lot facing south,separate living room and family room.



Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2610587)