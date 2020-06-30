All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM

9412 W Hazelwood St

9412 West Hazelwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

9412 West Hazelwood Street, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Terracita

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
9412 W HAZELWOOD ST - 4BR 2BA 101/Camelback - READY TO MOVE IN BEAUTIFUL PHOENIX HOME! CLOSE TO 101 AND I-10! CALL TODAY! - Beautiful Home close to I-10 and Loop 101. Retail, shopping, jobs, entertainment --this area has it all! Home offers 4 bedrooms(4th bedroom shown as den). 2 bathrooms, fauxwood blinds throughout,corner lot facing south,separate living room and family room.

Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2610587)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9412 W Hazelwood St have any available units?
9412 W Hazelwood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9412 W Hazelwood St have?
Some of 9412 W Hazelwood St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9412 W Hazelwood St currently offering any rent specials?
9412 W Hazelwood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9412 W Hazelwood St pet-friendly?
Yes, 9412 W Hazelwood St is pet friendly.
Does 9412 W Hazelwood St offer parking?
No, 9412 W Hazelwood St does not offer parking.
Does 9412 W Hazelwood St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9412 W Hazelwood St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9412 W Hazelwood St have a pool?
No, 9412 W Hazelwood St does not have a pool.
Does 9412 W Hazelwood St have accessible units?
No, 9412 W Hazelwood St does not have accessible units.
Does 9412 W Hazelwood St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9412 W Hazelwood St has units with dishwashers.

