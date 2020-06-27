All apartments in Phoenix
929 West Myrtle Avenue
Last updated August 8 2019 at 1:06 AM

929 West Myrtle Avenue

929 W Myrtle Ave · No Longer Available
Location

929 W Myrtle Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Darling! One of a kind detached home for lease in residential neighborhood. One car carport and slab in front. Detached, enclosed back yard. Full size washer & dryer in laundry room off the kitchen. Step inside to the beautiful renovated 1956 home with the charm left behind. Tile flooring throughout, upgraded kitchen and spacious living. Water is included in base rent! City rental tax to be added to rent monthly. Possible SW Gas would be tenant responsibility. PJ Hussey lease only. Tenant to verify all facts & schools.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 929 West Myrtle Avenue have any available units?
929 West Myrtle Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 929 West Myrtle Avenue have?
Some of 929 West Myrtle Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 929 West Myrtle Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
929 West Myrtle Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 929 West Myrtle Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 929 West Myrtle Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 929 West Myrtle Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 929 West Myrtle Avenue offers parking.
Does 929 West Myrtle Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 929 West Myrtle Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 929 West Myrtle Avenue have a pool?
No, 929 West Myrtle Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 929 West Myrtle Avenue have accessible units?
No, 929 West Myrtle Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 929 West Myrtle Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 929 West Myrtle Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
