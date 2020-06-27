929 West Myrtle Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Darling! One of a kind detached home for lease in residential neighborhood. One car carport and slab in front. Detached, enclosed back yard. Full size washer & dryer in laundry room off the kitchen. Step inside to the beautiful renovated 1956 home with the charm left behind. Tile flooring throughout, upgraded kitchen and spacious living. Water is included in base rent! City rental tax to be added to rent monthly. Possible SW Gas would be tenant responsibility. PJ Hussey lease only. Tenant to verify all facts & schools.

Contact us to schedule a showing.