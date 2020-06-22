9243 S 51ST Street

Amenities

Gorgeous single story home with three car garage for all your EXTRA STORAGE! NEW PAINT NEW CARPETS AND WOOD LOOK Tiles installed in 2019. Master bedroom has 2 closets, Walk in Closet, Separate Bedroom Exit to beautiful open backyard. Fully remodeled bathrooms- Double Sinks in Master Bathroom with gorgeous all tile walk in shower. Upgraded kitchen granite counter tops, Kitchen Island with Breakfast BarGorgeous all tile walk in shower.Bedrooms 2 and 3 are not the standard they are large spacious rooms. Nice size laundry room with washer dryer Vaulted Ceiling(s), Formal Dining Room, Dishwasher,Washer dryer includedHiking and Biking trails in walking distance to South Mountain Preserve. Applicant must make $7700 in household income to qualify. Community Pool. Phoenix rental tax