9243 S 51ST Street
Last updated December 10 2019 at 5:56 AM

9243 S 51ST Street

9243 South 51st Street · No Longer Available
Location

9243 South 51st Street, Phoenix, AZ 85044

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous single story home with three car garage for all your EXTRA STORAGE! NEW PAINT NEW CARPETS AND WOOD LOOK Tiles installed in 2019. Master bedroom has 2 closets, Walk in Closet, Separate Bedroom Exit to beautiful open backyard. Fully remodeled bathrooms- Double Sinks in Master Bathroom with gorgeous all tile walk in shower. Upgraded kitchen granite counter tops, Kitchen Island with Breakfast BarGorgeous all tile walk in shower.Bedrooms 2 and 3 are not the standard they are large spacious rooms. Nice size laundry room with washer dryer Vaulted Ceiling(s), Formal Dining Room, Dishwasher,Washer dryer includedHiking and Biking trails in walking distance to South Mountain Preserve. Applicant must make $7700 in household income to qualify. Community Pool. Phoenix rental tax

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9243 S 51ST Street have any available units?
9243 S 51ST Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 9243 S 51ST Street have?
Some of 9243 S 51ST Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9243 S 51ST Street currently offering any rent specials?
9243 S 51ST Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9243 S 51ST Street pet-friendly?
No, 9243 S 51ST Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 9243 S 51ST Street offer parking?
Yes, 9243 S 51ST Street does offer parking.
Does 9243 S 51ST Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9243 S 51ST Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9243 S 51ST Street have a pool?
Yes, 9243 S 51ST Street has a pool.
Does 9243 S 51ST Street have accessible units?
No, 9243 S 51ST Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9243 S 51ST Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9243 S 51ST Street has units with dishwashers.
