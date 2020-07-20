8931 West Monterosa Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This fantastic 3BR 2BA West Valley home has great curb appeal with brick pillar front and mature palm trees.

Inside you'll find bright windows, tile throughout, and open living.

The eat in kitchen offer plenty of counter space. Washer/Dryer included but not warrantied.

The bedrooms are spacious and the master bath offers tile surround. APPLY TODAY!

Non-refundable Pet Fee: $400

Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150

Application Fee: $45

Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee

Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150.. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.

Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.