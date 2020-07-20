8931 West Monterosa Street

Amenities
This fantastic 3BR 2BA West Valley home has great curb appeal with brick pillar front and mature palm trees.
Inside you'll find bright windows, tile throughout, and open living.
The eat in kitchen offer plenty of counter space. Washer/Dryer included but not warrantied.
The bedrooms are spacious and the master bath offers tile surround. APPLY TODAY!
Non-refundable Pet Fee: $400
Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150
Application Fee: $45
Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee
Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150.. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.
Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.