8809 S 47th Place

Amenities
Available 07/01/20 Resort Home in South Mountain Ahwatukee - Property Id: 258576
Resort Home, fully furnished, waking distance to hiking, and golf course,15 minutes to airport, 10 minutes to ASU. Very quite and beautiful neighborhood. 2 car garage, 4 community pools, $2500/month plus electricity (water, sewer, garbage services included). Minimum 2 years lease, $1000 security deposit and $300 non refundable cleaning deposit. Must have proof of employment, credit check, and reference from previous landlords
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258576
Property Id 258576
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5707758)