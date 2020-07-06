All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 8809 S 47th Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
8809 S 47th Place
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

8809 S 47th Place

8809 South 47th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8809 South 47th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85044

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Available 07/01/20 Resort Home in South Mountain Ahwatukee - Property Id: 258576

Resort Home, fully furnished, waking distance to hiking, and golf course,15 minutes to airport, 10 minutes to ASU. Very quite and beautiful neighborhood. 2 car garage, 4 community pools, $2500/month plus electricity (water, sewer, garbage services included). Minimum 2 years lease, $1000 security deposit and $300 non refundable cleaning deposit. Must have proof of employment, credit check, and reference from previous landlords
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258576
Property Id 258576

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5707758)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8809 S 47th Place have any available units?
8809 S 47th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8809 S 47th Place have?
Some of 8809 S 47th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8809 S 47th Place currently offering any rent specials?
8809 S 47th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8809 S 47th Place pet-friendly?
No, 8809 S 47th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8809 S 47th Place offer parking?
Yes, 8809 S 47th Place offers parking.
Does 8809 S 47th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8809 S 47th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8809 S 47th Place have a pool?
Yes, 8809 S 47th Place has a pool.
Does 8809 S 47th Place have accessible units?
No, 8809 S 47th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 8809 S 47th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8809 S 47th Place has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Capri on Camelback
5115 N 40th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Maryland Greens
749 E Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Ingleside
4502 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Acclaim
2506 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Cactus Forty-2
4242 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Latitude
1944 W Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Mandarina Luxury Apartment Homes
5402 E Washington St
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Villas on 28th
3822 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College