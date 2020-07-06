8809 S 47th Place

Amenities

Available 07/01/20 Resort Home in South Mountain Ahwatukee - Property Id: 258576



Resort Home, fully furnished, waking distance to hiking, and golf course,15 minutes to airport, 10 minutes to ASU. Very quite and beautiful neighborhood. 2 car garage, 4 community pools, $2500/month plus electricity (water, sewer, garbage services included). Minimum 2 years lease, $1000 security deposit and $300 non refundable cleaning deposit. Must have proof of employment, credit check, and reference from previous landlords

No Pets Allowed



