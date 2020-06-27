All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 8 2019

8807 N 4TH Street

8807 North 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

8807 North 4th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85020
Sunnyslope

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
courtyard
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Fantastic Convenient North Central Phoenix Prime Location! This charming 3 bedroom/2 bath North Central Phoenix home in the heart of the city is ready to rent and a must see! ELECTRIC AND WATER is included in your rent! Pets are welcome. Everything has been updated in this gorgeous remodeled beauty! The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite countertops with tiled backsplash and tons of cabinets. A large laundry room directly off the kitchen with full sized washer and dryer has plenty of room for storage or additional cabinet space. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and sliding glass doors that lead to a lovely private courtyard with a brand-new custom wood privacy wall. Updated energy efficient windows coupled with ceiling fans throughout make for a comfortable living environment. Don't miss out on an opportunity to live in this active and friendly neighborhood located within the North Central Corridor, just minutes from Midtown and the Art & Museum Districts. Within walking distance or a short car ride from your new home are plenty of wine bars, coffee shops, theatres and more award-winning hip restaurants than you can ever imagine. Public transportation services, like the bus and light rail transit system are easily accessible. Easy freeway access makes this neighborhood the perfect choice for superb urban living and will get you to the airport, hospital, school or work in a flash. You're going to love this place and it's sure to rent quickly. Choose this one first and forget all the rest. Go view this gorgeous home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8807 N 4TH Street have any available units?
8807 N 4TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8807 N 4TH Street have?
Some of 8807 N 4TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8807 N 4TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
8807 N 4TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8807 N 4TH Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8807 N 4TH Street is pet friendly.
Does 8807 N 4TH Street offer parking?
No, 8807 N 4TH Street does not offer parking.
Does 8807 N 4TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8807 N 4TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8807 N 4TH Street have a pool?
No, 8807 N 4TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 8807 N 4TH Street have accessible units?
No, 8807 N 4TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8807 N 4TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8807 N 4TH Street has units with dishwashers.
