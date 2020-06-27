8807 N 4TH Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar courtyard on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Fantastic Convenient North Central Phoenix Prime Location! This charming 3 bedroom/2 bath North Central Phoenix home in the heart of the city is ready to rent and a must see! ELECTRIC AND WATER is included in your rent! Pets are welcome. Everything has been updated in this gorgeous remodeled beauty! The kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, granite countertops with tiled backsplash and tons of cabinets. A large laundry room directly off the kitchen with full sized washer and dryer has plenty of room for storage or additional cabinet space. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and sliding glass doors that lead to a lovely private courtyard with a brand-new custom wood privacy wall. Updated energy efficient windows coupled with ceiling fans throughout make for a comfortable living environment. Don't miss out on an opportunity to live in this active and friendly neighborhood located within the North Central Corridor, just minutes from Midtown and the Art & Museum Districts. Within walking distance or a short car ride from your new home are plenty of wine bars, coffee shops, theatres and more award-winning hip restaurants than you can ever imagine. Public transportation services, like the bus and light rail transit system are easily accessible. Easy freeway access makes this neighborhood the perfect choice for superb urban living and will get you to the airport, hospital, school or work in a flash. You're going to love this place and it's sure to rent quickly. Choose this one first and forget all the rest. Go view this gorgeous home today!