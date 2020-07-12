/
368 Apartments for rent in Lakewood, Phoenix, AZ
Santa Rosa
3425 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,170
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1276 sqft
Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and fireplaces. Private balcony or patio. Furnished units available. Park-like setting with courtyard, swimming pool and grills.
Village at Lakewood
15815 S Lakewood Pkwy W, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,175
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,672
1200 sqft
Lakeside living has never looked so good! Recently upgraded homes in a natural setting with in-unit laundry, patio or balcony, and stylish flooring and finishes. Relax at the refreshing pool, hot tub or yoga room.
Riata
100 N Hearthstone Way, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,405
761 sqft
Filled to the brim with everything you need for a life of elevated luxury, Riata Apartments is the real deal.
3214 E BROOKWOOD Court
3214 East Brookwood Court, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2494 sqft
Beautiful home located in the breathtaking community of Lakewood in Ahwatukee. Large eat in kitchen and great room, formal dining room with bay windows and separate living room.
Allegro
4411 E Chandler Blvd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,015
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish and modern apartments in a fantastic location close to great schools, shopping and dining. Two pools and a Jacuzzi, easy access to the freeway and a fitness center. Large walk-in closets and tiled entryways.
San Paulo
14625 S Mountain Pkwy, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,075
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1053 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning views and luxury amenities make your new home perfect. Prime location, with easy access to freeways and entertainment with pool, hot tub, tennis court and more located right at home. Elegant, spacious interiors.
Mountainside Apartments
3625 E Ray Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,185
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to South Mountain and Sun Ray Park. Quartz counters, hardwoods floors and walk-in closets. Pet friendly. Amenities include sports courts, gym, pool and hot tub. Clubhouse and playground.
Mountain Park Ranch
4221 E Ray Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,123
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,246
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,412
1200 sqft
Recently upgraded apartments have ample kitchen space and convenient breakfast bars. Exercise in the on-site fitness center or head to nearby Sun Ray Park, which has excellent recreational amenities.
14438 S 35th Pl
14438 South 35th Place, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1816 sqft
Available 07/24/20 This single level home is located on the corner of a cul de sac, boasting an oversized lot with beautifully designed desert landscaping out front and a huge grassy yard in the back with two large storage sheds and an RV gate.
4505 E SILVERWOOD Drive
4505 East Silverwood Drive, Phoenix, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1851 sqft
3 bedroom PLUS loft. New carpet. Refrigerator provided. Good credit, income and rental history a must. Landlord will not accept pets or roommates. Tenant pays 2.3%/month city sales tax & $25/month administrative fee to Realty Executives.
4314 E Silverwood Dr
4314 East Silverwood Drive, Phoenix, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2105 sqft
4314 E SILVERWOOD DR - IMMACULATE 4BR 2.5BA W/ PRIVATE POOL AND LOTS OF UPGRADES IN PHOENIX! - 40th St/Chandler Blvd - CALL TODAY BEFORE IT'S GONE! - Check out the 3D Tour by using the link below!!! https://my.matterport.
Lore South Mountain
13021 S 48th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,087
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,216
960 sqft
Located in the Ahwatukee Foothills. Apartments include in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and a fully equipped kitchen. Community has a tennis court, a pool and a coffee bar.
MetroPointe
7017 S Priest Dr, Tempe, AZ
Studio
$1,055
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1135 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for self-guided tours by appointment (face covering required) and virtual tours via video chat.
San Riva
2155 E Liberty Ln, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,010
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1366 sqft
Located along E Liberty Lane and close to E Pecos Road. Modern apartments with patio or balcony, in-unit laundry and a fully equipped kitchen. Community includes a pool, a pool table and a coffee bar.
Vista Sureno
4727 Warner Road, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,065
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Vista Sureno features beauty, convenience and style around every corner! From lush landscaping to spacious living spaces and an array of amenities, our apartments have everything you need to upgrade your lifestyle.
San Capella by Mark-Taylor
1155 W Elliot Rd, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1331 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1551 sqft
Luxurious units feature dining room, spacious closets, and crown molding. Community offers fitness center, pool, and sundeck. Close to major freeways and Sky Harbor Airport.
Pointe at South Mountain
8809 S Pointe Pkwy E, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,010
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
979 sqft
Gorgeous location facing South Mountain Preserve, near I-10. Luxury one- to two-bedroom units with full-size W/D, central air/heat, wood-style flooring and large closets. Playground, covered parking. Short drive to Phoenix Airport and Zoo.
Finisterra Apartments
1250 West Grove Parkway, Tempe, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,147
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,628
1180 sqft
Ample shopping and dining options are within walking distance of these pet-friendly apartments, which feature fireplaces and private balconies. Recreational amenities include a game room, swimming pool and hot tub.
Lumiere Chandler
1100 N Priest Dr, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,216
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,624
1312 sqft
Proximity to Interstate 10 provides a quick commute. Stylish condos boast large bathrooms and fully equipped kitchens. Relax in the community swimming pool or hot tub.
Sierra Foothills
13601 S 44th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,158
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
1265 sqft
Just a mile from the I-10 and located within the Kyrene school district. Luxury apartments with a patio or balcony, walk-in closets and a fully equipped kitchen. Community includes a pool and a volleyball court.
Gila Springs
444 N Gila Springs Blvd, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,075
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
875 sqft
Delightful location, close to the I-10 and Loop 101, with easy access to public transportation and plenty of shopping nearby. Residents can enjoy access to picnic areas with barbecue, swimming pools and clubhouse.
Rockledge Fairways
13220 S 48th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,162
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,064
1050 sqft
Recently renovated units located in the foothills of South Mountain Range. One- and two-bedroom residences have walk-in closets, hardwood floors and cooking range. Community amenities include hot tub facility and a 24-hour gym.
Verano Townhomes
13820 S 44th St, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1112 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1260 sqft
Enjoy resort-style amenities in a gated community boasting a splash pad and whirlpool spa. Granite counters and stainless steel appliances in apartments. Proximity to I-10 a plus for commuters. Minutes from Chandler Fashion Center.
Avana River Ranch
6152 W Oakland St, Chandler, AZ
1 Bedroom
$963
592 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
934 sqft
The River Ranch apartment complex in Chandler, AZ, opposite Gila Springs Park, offers recently refurbished homes featuring garbage disposal and fully fitted kitchen range. Community benefits include playground, pool, internet access and a pet-friendly environment.
