8045 N 32nd Dr

Amenities
Welcome to your new home! This 2 bed 1.5 bath two-story town home features tile floors downstairs, carpet on the staircase and hallways, wood floors in the bedrooms, a walk-in pantry, an open living room, a large master bedroom with walk-in closet, a private fenced courtyard and a storage room with laundry!
Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove/Oven, Washer, Dryer
The resident is responsible for the following utilities: Electric: SRP
Pets: Only dogs and cats are considered pets for this purpose. You cannot have more than two pets. If you have a pet, there is a one-time pet fee of $100.00 per pet.
Parking: The unit comes with 1 assigned covered parking spot and 1 assigned uncovered spot. Additional vehicles need to be parked on the street and are on a first come first serve basis.
Move-In Costs
? 1st Month?s Rent Plus Tax: $869.55
? Security Deposit: $850.00
? Cleaning Fee: $150.00
? Pet Fee (if applicable): $100.00 per pet
? Total Move-In (not including pet fees if applicable): $1,869.55
For additional information including application requirements, please review the Frequently Asked Questions and Application Criteria sections to the right.
We look forward to meeting with you.