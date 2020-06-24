All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 23 2019 at 1:02 AM

8045 N 32nd Dr

8045 North 32nd Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8045 North 32nd Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/50eedf6028 ----
Welcome to your new home! This 2 bed 1.5 bath two-story town home features tile floors downstairs, carpet on the staircase and hallways, wood floors in the bedrooms, a walk-in pantry, an open living room, a large master bedroom with walk-in closet, a private fenced courtyard and a storage room with laundry!

Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove/Oven, Washer, Dryer

The resident is responsible for the following utilities: Electric: SRP

Pets: Only dogs and cats are considered pets for this purpose. You cannot have more than two pets. If you have a pet, there is a one-time pet fee of $100.00 per pet.

Parking: The unit comes with 1 assigned covered parking spot and 1 assigned uncovered spot. Additional vehicles need to be parked on the street and are on a first come first serve basis.

Move-In Costs
? 1st Month?s Rent Plus Tax: $869.55
? Security Deposit: $850.00
? Cleaning Fee: $150.00
? Pet Fee (if applicable): $100.00 per pet
? Total Move-In (not including pet fees if applicable): $1,869.55

For additional information including application requirements, please review the Frequently Asked Questions and Application Criteria sections to the right.

We look forward to meeting with you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8045 N 32nd Dr have any available units?
8045 N 32nd Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8045 N 32nd Dr have?
Some of 8045 N 32nd Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8045 N 32nd Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8045 N 32nd Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8045 N 32nd Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8045 N 32nd Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8045 N 32nd Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8045 N 32nd Dr offers parking.
Does 8045 N 32nd Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8045 N 32nd Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8045 N 32nd Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8045 N 32nd Dr has a pool.
Does 8045 N 32nd Dr have accessible units?
No, 8045 N 32nd Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8045 N 32nd Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8045 N 32nd Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

