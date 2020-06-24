8045 N 32nd Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to your new home! This 2 bed 1.5 bath two-story town home features tile floors downstairs, carpet on the staircase and hallways, wood floors in the bedrooms, a walk-in pantry, an open living room, a large master bedroom with walk-in closet, a private fenced courtyard and a storage room with laundry!



Appliances Included: Fridge, Stove/Oven, Washer, Dryer



The resident is responsible for the following utilities: Electric: SRP



Pets: Only dogs and cats are considered pets for this purpose. You cannot have more than two pets. If you have a pet, there is a one-time pet fee of $100.00 per pet.



Parking: The unit comes with 1 assigned covered parking spot and 1 assigned uncovered spot. Additional vehicles need to be parked on the street and are on a first come first serve basis.



? 1st Month?s Rent Plus Tax: $869.55

? Security Deposit: $850.00

? Cleaning Fee: $150.00

? Pet Fee (if applicable): $100.00 per pet

? Total Move-In (not including pet fees if applicable): $1,869.55



We look forward to meeting with you.