Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

8 BILTMORE Estate

8 Biltmore Estates Drive · (602) 487-6528
Location

8 Biltmore Estates Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Biltmore

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 213 · Avail. now

$7,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2329 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
internet access
Absolutely stunning furnished luxury condo at the Arizona Biltmore. Large open floor plan featuring 2 bedrooms + an office with multiple upgrades throughout the unit. Versailles laid tile throughout every room, granite countertops, stainless Wolf/Subzero appliances, and views of Squaw Peak. 2 underground parking spaces included. Additional amenities include guard service, clubhouse, gym, and pool. Located next door to the Biltmore Hotel/Resort and Golf Course. Utilities, Cable and Internet included in high season pricing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 BILTMORE Estate have any available units?
8 BILTMORE Estate has a unit available for $7,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 8 BILTMORE Estate have?
Some of 8 BILTMORE Estate's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 BILTMORE Estate currently offering any rent specials?
8 BILTMORE Estate isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 BILTMORE Estate pet-friendly?
No, 8 BILTMORE Estate is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 8 BILTMORE Estate offer parking?
Yes, 8 BILTMORE Estate does offer parking.
Does 8 BILTMORE Estate have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 BILTMORE Estate does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 BILTMORE Estate have a pool?
Yes, 8 BILTMORE Estate has a pool.
Does 8 BILTMORE Estate have accessible units?
No, 8 BILTMORE Estate does not have accessible units.
Does 8 BILTMORE Estate have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 BILTMORE Estate has units with dishwashers.
