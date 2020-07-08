7229 S 2nd Gln

Amenities

COMING SOON! Gorgeous three bedroom, two full bathroom home in Phoenix! Centrally located to nearby Baseline Rd shopping and dining amenities this is the opportunity you've been searching for to expand your lifestyle without increasing your daily commute. The attached two car garage provides extra storage to help you keep your new space clutter free. The spacious floorplan and covered patio provide tons of space for entertaining while allowing guests to mingle comfortably. Retreat to the master suite with attached full bathroom and walk-in closet providing everything you need to relax in comfort and privacy. Ready for a December move in, bring in the new year with a new home! Inquire today to be notified as soon as this property is available for showings.