7229 S 2nd Gln
Last updated December 2 2019 at 9:55 PM

7229 S 2nd Gln

7229 South 2nd Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7229 South 2nd Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85041

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
COMING SOON! Gorgeous three bedroom, two full bathroom home in Phoenix! Centrally located to nearby Baseline Rd shopping and dining amenities this is the opportunity you've been searching for to expand your lifestyle without increasing your daily commute. The attached two car garage provides extra storage to help you keep your new space clutter free. The spacious floorplan and covered patio provide tons of space for entertaining while allowing guests to mingle comfortably. Retreat to the master suite with attached full bathroom and walk-in closet providing everything you need to relax in comfort and privacy. Ready for a December move in, bring in the new year with a new home! Inquire today to be notified as soon as this property is available for showings.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7229 S 2nd Gln have any available units?
7229 S 2nd Gln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 7229 S 2nd Gln have?
Some of 7229 S 2nd Gln's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7229 S 2nd Gln currently offering any rent specials?
7229 S 2nd Gln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7229 S 2nd Gln pet-friendly?
Yes, 7229 S 2nd Gln is pet friendly.
Does 7229 S 2nd Gln offer parking?
Yes, 7229 S 2nd Gln offers parking.
Does 7229 S 2nd Gln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7229 S 2nd Gln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7229 S 2nd Gln have a pool?
No, 7229 S 2nd Gln does not have a pool.
Does 7229 S 2nd Gln have accessible units?
No, 7229 S 2nd Gln does not have accessible units.
Does 7229 S 2nd Gln have units with dishwashers?
No, 7229 S 2nd Gln does not have units with dishwashers.

