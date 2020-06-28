All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 24 2019 at 7:17 AM

6768 E EVANS Drive

6768 East Evans Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6768 East Evans Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Month-Month 3 months, or 6 month listing.Great 4 bedroom Kierland rental with beautiful pool. This single level home has a light bright open floor plan with wonderful scenic picture windows. This rental home is perfect for someone needing a place to stay while renovating their home, a short term vacation, or waiting for a completion of their new build etc... Nestled in the highly desirable community of Kierland. Steps away from world class shopping, fine dining and the renowned Westin Kierland Resort and Spa complete with a 27-hole championship golf course.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6768 E EVANS Drive have any available units?
6768 E EVANS Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6768 E EVANS Drive have?
Some of 6768 E EVANS Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6768 E EVANS Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6768 E EVANS Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6768 E EVANS Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6768 E EVANS Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6768 E EVANS Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6768 E EVANS Drive offers parking.
Does 6768 E EVANS Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6768 E EVANS Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6768 E EVANS Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6768 E EVANS Drive has a pool.
Does 6768 E EVANS Drive have accessible units?
No, 6768 E EVANS Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6768 E EVANS Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6768 E EVANS Drive has units with dishwashers.
