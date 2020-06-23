6134 W FETLOCK Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking pool media room

Beautiful two story home with private play POOL backing to the mountains~ Home has over 4800 sq ft of living space with formal living room & dining room, den, gourmet kitchen with large island overlooking family room. & Game Room off of family room. Master bedroom has a sitting room is upstairs along with 3 other bedrooms (2 of the bedrooms have a Jack n Jill bathroom) and 2 staircases leading upstairs. Extra room upstairs that can be used as a bedroom (just add a closet), playroom or theater if needed. Plenty of room to roam for ALL family members in this home~ Enjoy the pebble etc pool in the backyard during the hot summer days and view fencing with open desert behind home.