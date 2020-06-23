All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
6134 W FETLOCK Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6134 W FETLOCK Trail

6134 West Fetlock Trail · No Longer Available
Location

6134 West Fetlock Trail, Phoenix, AZ 85083

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
media room
Beautiful two story home with private play POOL backing to the mountains~ Home has over 4800 sq ft of living space with formal living room & dining room, den, gourmet kitchen with large island overlooking family room. & Game Room off of family room. Master bedroom has a sitting room is upstairs along with 3 other bedrooms (2 of the bedrooms have a Jack n Jill bathroom) and 2 staircases leading upstairs. Extra room upstairs that can be used as a bedroom (just add a closet), playroom or theater if needed. Plenty of room to roam for ALL family members in this home~ Enjoy the pebble etc pool in the backyard during the hot summer days and view fencing with open desert behind home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6134 W FETLOCK Trail have any available units?
6134 W FETLOCK Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 6134 W FETLOCK Trail have?
Some of 6134 W FETLOCK Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6134 W FETLOCK Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6134 W FETLOCK Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6134 W FETLOCK Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6134 W FETLOCK Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 6134 W FETLOCK Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6134 W FETLOCK Trail does offer parking.
Does 6134 W FETLOCK Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6134 W FETLOCK Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6134 W FETLOCK Trail have a pool?
Yes, 6134 W FETLOCK Trail has a pool.
Does 6134 W FETLOCK Trail have accessible units?
No, 6134 W FETLOCK Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6134 W FETLOCK Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6134 W FETLOCK Trail has units with dishwashers.
