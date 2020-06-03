5621 W WINSTON Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large beautiful home on premium corner lot with fantastic views of a large green belt and South Mountain. Kitchen features eat in island with stainless steel appliances, corian countertops and a lot of storage space. Open floor model with separate Living and Family rooms. Downstairs has 1 BR, full bath and large laundry. No carpet downstairs. Upstairs has a large loft, MBR and 2 rooms. MBR has a large walk in closet. Each BR has walk in closets. Back and front yards have easy to maintain desert landscape. Home is on a premium lot that backs up to a large green belt and has views of South Mountain. Walking distance to Elementary and High Schools. Available Immediately for Move In!Rent: $1995/month, Sec Deposit: $1995, Well trained pets OK. Lease App Fee: $40/person.