Phoenix, AZ
5621 W WINSTON Drive
Last updated July 25 2019 at 4:04 AM

5621 W WINSTON Drive

5621 West Winston Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5621 West Winston Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Paseo Pointe

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large beautiful home on premium corner lot with fantastic views of a large green belt and South Mountain. Kitchen features eat in island with stainless steel appliances, corian countertops and a lot of storage space. Open floor model with separate Living and Family rooms. Downstairs has 1 BR, full bath and large laundry. No carpet downstairs. Upstairs has a large loft, MBR and 2 rooms. MBR has a large walk in closet. Each BR has walk in closets. Back and front yards have easy to maintain desert landscape. Home is on a premium lot that backs up to a large green belt and has views of South Mountain. Walking distance to Elementary and High Schools. Available Immediately for Move In!Rent: $1995/month, Sec Deposit: $1995, Well trained pets OK. Lease App Fee: $40/person.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5621 W WINSTON Drive have any available units?
5621 W WINSTON Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5621 W WINSTON Drive have?
Some of 5621 W WINSTON Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5621 W WINSTON Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5621 W WINSTON Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5621 W WINSTON Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5621 W WINSTON Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5621 W WINSTON Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5621 W WINSTON Drive offers parking.
Does 5621 W WINSTON Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5621 W WINSTON Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5621 W WINSTON Drive have a pool?
No, 5621 W WINSTON Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5621 W WINSTON Drive have accessible units?
No, 5621 W WINSTON Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5621 W WINSTON Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5621 W WINSTON Drive has units with dishwashers.
