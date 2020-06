Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

NEW 2018!Nestled in a hidden enclave along Dove Valley on the North side of Dixie Mountain, a part of the Sonoran Mountain Preserve, comes a new gated community Sonoran Gate. This NEW 2018 Home features 4 Bedrooms 2 baths and a 2 car garage. Split Floor plan with modern taste throughout. THE VIEW out your new backyard is STUNNING!!! Available June 1st.