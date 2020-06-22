506 W GRANADA Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport courtyard fire pit game room parking bbq/grill hot tub

This Is It! Revitalized Willo Remodel! Amazing Courtyard Entry Welcomes You To A Truly One Of A Kind Home! 4 Bed, 3.5 Baths & Private Office W/Secret Passage To Main House! Beautiful Hardwood Floors, Barrel Vaulted Ceilings & Other Original Details Have Been Maintained While Enhancing The Home For Today. Remodeled Chef's Kitchen W/Custom Cabinets, Marble Counters & Viking Appliances. Cozy Fireplace In Living Room, Sunken Family Room Opens To Spacious Bonus/Game Room. Incredible Master Suite W/Spa Shower, Elegant Soaking Tub, & Huge Closet! Dual Pane Windows, Tankless Hot H2O Heater & 3 Hvac New Units. Fantastic Indoor/Outdoor W/Lush Landscaping, Spaces For Entertaining, Built In Bbq, Firepit & Seating Area. Rear Entry Carport W/Automatic Gate & Much More! One Of The Finest Homes In Willo!