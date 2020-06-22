All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 506 W GRANADA Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
506 W GRANADA Road
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

506 W GRANADA Road

506 West Granada Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Willo
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

506 West Granada Road, Phoenix, AZ 85003
Willo

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
courtyard
fire pit
game room
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
This Is It! Revitalized Willo Remodel! Amazing Courtyard Entry Welcomes You To A Truly One Of A Kind Home! 4 Bed, 3.5 Baths & Private Office W/Secret Passage To Main House! Beautiful Hardwood Floors, Barrel Vaulted Ceilings & Other Original Details Have Been Maintained While Enhancing The Home For Today. Remodeled Chef's Kitchen W/Custom Cabinets, Marble Counters & Viking Appliances. Cozy Fireplace In Living Room, Sunken Family Room Opens To Spacious Bonus/Game Room. Incredible Master Suite W/Spa Shower, Elegant Soaking Tub, & Huge Closet! Dual Pane Windows, Tankless Hot H2O Heater & 3 Hvac New Units. Fantastic Indoor/Outdoor W/Lush Landscaping, Spaces For Entertaining, Built In Bbq, Firepit & Seating Area. Rear Entry Carport W/Automatic Gate & Much More! One Of The Finest Homes In Willo!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 W GRANADA Road have any available units?
506 W GRANADA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 506 W GRANADA Road have?
Some of 506 W GRANADA Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 506 W GRANADA Road currently offering any rent specials?
506 W GRANADA Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 W GRANADA Road pet-friendly?
No, 506 W GRANADA Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 506 W GRANADA Road offer parking?
Yes, 506 W GRANADA Road does offer parking.
Does 506 W GRANADA Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 W GRANADA Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 W GRANADA Road have a pool?
No, 506 W GRANADA Road does not have a pool.
Does 506 W GRANADA Road have accessible units?
No, 506 W GRANADA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 506 W GRANADA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 506 W GRANADA Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carolina
524 E Mariposa St
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Estates On Maryland
1802 W Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Greenway Springs Apartments
15620 N 25th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Senita on Cave Creek
23555 N Desert Peak Parkway
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Villages at Metro Center
9652 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Escape
4700 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Villa Serena Apartments
4221 W Dunlap Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
San Valiente
2220 W Mission Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85021

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College