Amenities

in unit laundry

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities

ONE BEDROOM HOUSE IN PHOENIX - 18TH AVE AND CAMELBACK, NEXT TO LIGHT RAIL AND GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY AREA. HOUSE HAS BEEN TOTALLY REFURBISHED WITH ALL NEW FLOORING, PAINT, CABINETS, BATH FIXTURES, APPLIANCES, ,ETC. ETC ETC. NEED PARTICULAR RENTER WHO CAN APPRECIATE CRAFTSMANSHIP OF THE WORK. WASHER DRYER INCLUDED IN HOME AND A BRAND NEW TANKLESS WATER HEATER.JUST INSTALLED.



(RLNE5787542)