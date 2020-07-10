All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated September 8 2019 at 3:25 AM

5019 E Siesta Dr

5019 East Siesta Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5019 East Siesta Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85044

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/097fea00ad ---- *Available NOW .Two level Townhome in Pointe at South Mountain with wood laminate floor entry .Dining room with vaulted ceiling and wood laminate floor .Living room with vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, sunken wood laminate floor .Inside laundry room with full size washer and dryer .Kitchen with wood laminate floor, range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator, microwave, pantry closet, breakfast bar, and granite countertops .Both bedrooms are upstairs with vaulted ceilings, plant shelves, walk in closets, and doors to private balcony. .One car carport .Large gated landscaped yard area with covered patio .Community pool and spa Sorry, no pets are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. *Please be sure to review the listing and term information before scheduling a showing. Also, it is required to first view the rental property in person before submitting a rental application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5019 E Siesta Dr have any available units?
5019 E Siesta Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 5019 E Siesta Dr have?
Some of 5019 E Siesta Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5019 E Siesta Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5019 E Siesta Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5019 E Siesta Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5019 E Siesta Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 5019 E Siesta Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5019 E Siesta Dr offers parking.
Does 5019 E Siesta Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5019 E Siesta Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5019 E Siesta Dr have a pool?
Yes, 5019 E Siesta Dr has a pool.
Does 5019 E Siesta Dr have accessible units?
No, 5019 E Siesta Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5019 E Siesta Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5019 E Siesta Dr has units with dishwashers.

