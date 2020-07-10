5019 E Siesta Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/097fea00ad ---- *Available NOW .Two level Townhome in Pointe at South Mountain with wood laminate floor entry .Dining room with vaulted ceiling and wood laminate floor .Living room with vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, sunken wood laminate floor .Inside laundry room with full size washer and dryer .Kitchen with wood laminate floor, range/oven, dishwasher, disposal, refrigerator, microwave, pantry closet, breakfast bar, and granite countertops .Both bedrooms are upstairs with vaulted ceilings, plant shelves, walk in closets, and doors to private balcony. .One car carport .Large gated landscaped yard area with covered patio .Community pool and spa Sorry, no pets are permitted. This property owner does not participate in Section 8 housing programs. Lease start date must be within 10 days of application approval if vacant property. $100 non-refundable administration fee due at time of deposit. An additional 4% monthly administration fee is added to all rental payments. On-time rental payments are required to be made through on-line payment center to avoid payment processing fee of $15. *Please be sure to review the listing and term information before scheduling a showing. Also, it is required to first view the rental property in person before submitting a rental application.