You'll love this spacious, stylish home! Interior features include an open floor plan, high ceilings, a lovely fireplace and large windows to allow natural light. The inviting kitchen includes updated appliances, an island bar and plenty of counter space. The luxurious master bathroom has his and her sinks and a glass-door shower. Upstairs, you'll find a large second living area, perfect for a game or media room! Make this home yours and apply online now!