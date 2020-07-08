4910 E. Pershing Avenue

Amenities
Stunning 3 bedroom with Den and Crystal Clear Pool - Gorgeous 3 bedroom/ 2 bath with option to for 4th bedroom or den. Only a minute away from Paradise Valley Mall and located in a highly desirable neighborhood. You will fall in love once you enter through the custom double doors and are met with beautiful hand scraped wood floors. . This open concept home has a gorgeous kitchen that leads into a large entertainment room. The kitchen offers top of the line appliances, marble backsplash, farmhouse sink and a huge island. There are 3 bedrooms, den, great room and two formal rooms perfect for singing or additional living room. Relax in the pool and enjoy the private backyard with includes a high fence. Enjoy the newly remodeled subway tile shower with bench This house really has it all, including an RV Gate along with a 2 car garage. Washer and dryer are included. Pets accepted upon owners approval and refundable deposit. Pool and lawn service are included. Act fast as this home is one of a kind and will not last long.
Total monthly rent payment is $2891, includes city sales tax and administration fee.
Application submitted at www.rpmprivatewealthaz.com, application fee is $40 per adult applicant.
