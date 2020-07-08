4910 E. Pershing Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Stunning 3 bedroom with Den and Crystal Clear Pool - Gorgeous 3 bedroom/ 2 bath with option to for 4th bedroom or den. Only a minute away from Paradise Valley Mall and located in a highly desirable neighborhood. You will fall in love once you enter through the custom double doors and are met with beautiful hand scraped wood floors. . This open concept home has a gorgeous kitchen that leads into a large entertainment room. The kitchen offers top of the line appliances, marble backsplash, farmhouse sink and a huge island. There are 3 bedrooms, den, great room and two formal rooms perfect for singing or additional living room. Relax in the pool and enjoy the private backyard with includes a high fence. Enjoy the newly remodeled subway tile shower with bench This house really has it all, including an RV Gate along with a 2 car garage. Washer and dryer are included. Pets accepted upon owners approval and refundable deposit. Pool and lawn service are included. Act fast as this home is one of a kind and will not last long.



Total monthly rent payment is $2891, includes city sales tax and administration fee.



Application submitted at www.rpmprivatewealthaz.com, application fee is $40 per adult applicant.



