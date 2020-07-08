All apartments in Phoenix
4910 E. Pershing Avenue
Last updated November 13 2019 at 2:26 PM

4910 E. Pershing Avenue

4910 East Pershing Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4910 East Pershing Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning 3 bedroom with Den and Crystal Clear Pool - Gorgeous 3 bedroom/ 2 bath with option to for 4th bedroom or den. Only a minute away from Paradise Valley Mall and located in a highly desirable neighborhood. You will fall in love once you enter through the custom double doors and are met with beautiful hand scraped wood floors. . This open concept home has a gorgeous kitchen that leads into a large entertainment room. The kitchen offers top of the line appliances, marble backsplash, farmhouse sink and a huge island. There are 3 bedrooms, den, great room and two formal rooms perfect for singing or additional living room. Relax in the pool and enjoy the private backyard with includes a high fence. Enjoy the newly remodeled subway tile shower with bench This house really has it all, including an RV Gate along with a 2 car garage. Washer and dryer are included. Pets accepted upon owners approval and refundable deposit. Pool and lawn service are included. Act fast as this home is one of a kind and will not last long.

Total monthly rent payment is $2891, includes city sales tax and administration fee.

Application submitted at www.rpmprivatewealthaz.com, application fee is $40 per adult applicant.

(RLNE5260666)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4910 E. Pershing Avenue have any available units?
4910 E. Pershing Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4910 E. Pershing Avenue have?
Some of 4910 E. Pershing Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4910 E. Pershing Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4910 E. Pershing Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4910 E. Pershing Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4910 E. Pershing Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4910 E. Pershing Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4910 E. Pershing Avenue offers parking.
Does 4910 E. Pershing Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4910 E. Pershing Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4910 E. Pershing Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4910 E. Pershing Avenue has a pool.
Does 4910 E. Pershing Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4910 E. Pershing Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4910 E. Pershing Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4910 E. Pershing Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

