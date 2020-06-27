4715 E GATEWOOD Road

Amenities

Two story home with a den/office with double doors on main floor and 4 bedrooms upstairs. Kitchen has been updated with high end hard wood cabinets, granite counters, tiled back splash and high-end Kitchen-Aid stainless steel appliances! Freshly painted inside and out! Open floor plan is light and bright and has view to beautiful backyard. Beautiful pebble pool with water feature along with nice landscaping and even a grass area! Terrific location near great schools, Desert Ridge Market Place, 101 & 51 freeways, shopping and dining. Pool and landscaping service is included! Call to schedule a private showing today!