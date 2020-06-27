All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated December 10 2019 at 12:18 PM

4715 E GATEWOOD Road

4715 East Gatewood Road · No Longer Available
Location

4715 East Gatewood Road, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Two story home with a den/office with double doors on main floor and 4 bedrooms upstairs. Kitchen has been updated with high end hard wood cabinets, granite counters, tiled back splash and high-end Kitchen-Aid stainless steel appliances! Freshly painted inside and out! Open floor plan is light and bright and has view to beautiful backyard. Beautiful pebble pool with water feature along with nice landscaping and even a grass area! Terrific location near great schools, Desert Ridge Market Place, 101 & 51 freeways, shopping and dining. Pool and landscaping service is included! Call to schedule a private showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4715 E GATEWOOD Road have any available units?
4715 E GATEWOOD Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4715 E GATEWOOD Road have?
Some of 4715 E GATEWOOD Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4715 E GATEWOOD Road currently offering any rent specials?
4715 E GATEWOOD Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4715 E GATEWOOD Road pet-friendly?
No, 4715 E GATEWOOD Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4715 E GATEWOOD Road offer parking?
Yes, 4715 E GATEWOOD Road offers parking.
Does 4715 E GATEWOOD Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4715 E GATEWOOD Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4715 E GATEWOOD Road have a pool?
Yes, 4715 E GATEWOOD Road has a pool.
Does 4715 E GATEWOOD Road have accessible units?
No, 4715 E GATEWOOD Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4715 E GATEWOOD Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4715 E GATEWOOD Road does not have units with dishwashers.
